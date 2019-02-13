OMG, Ew. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Mia Sing is the perfect match for Jimmy Fallon’s Sara. During the Tuesday, February 12, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonas, 36, dresses down for the famous skit, wearing a denim jumper, pink extensions and her hair up in pigtails.

During the skit, Fallon played the “Ew Speed Round” with the actress, showing her photos of items and people, to which she had respond to with “ew” or “cute.” Of course, the last photo she was shown was her husband, Nick Jonas.

When she first said, “Ew,” the host, 44, asked, “Really?” She then giggled and added, “No, I’d totally put a ring on it.”

Of course, in real life she did just that. The duo married in December in her native India and had quite the weekend full of festivities followed by a number of post-wedding celebrations in the U.S Ever since, they can’t stop gushing over each other.

“We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other,” the Quantico alum told Us Weekly exclusively at the Monday, February 11, premiere of Isn’t It Romantic in Los Angeles. “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

The “Jealous” singer, 26, was by her side at the event and the newlyweds proudly showed PDA, according to an eyewitness. “They seemed totally in love and very connected. Nick stood back and let Priyanka do her thing. He looked so proud and supportive while she posed for photos,” the insider told Us.

He later shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing, “Proud of my beautiful and talented wife.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET. Plus, this week marks the show’s fifth anniversary; each night will honor a different organization changing the lives of children and adults.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!