Tom Sandoval‘s real age continues to be one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Vanderpump Rules history — and even the editors of the Bravo show are getting in on the fun.

During Peacock’s Extended Secrets Revealed episode —which started streaming on Thursday, June 15, and features previously unaired season 10 footage — the TomTom cofounder, 40, mentioned his age on a date with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“I’m an adult. Like, an adult in theory, but not in practice,” Ariana, 37, joked with employees at a roller skating rink in Los Angeles. In response, Sandoval referred to himself as “a 39-year-old boy.”

A message flashed on the screen after Sandoval’s comment, which read, “Fact Check: Tom is 40.” The Something About Her co-owner, for her part, called Sandoval a “weirdo” after he said he was in his late 30s.

Later in the episode, James Kennedy mentioned Sandoval’s age while discussing his former friend’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

“Sandoval, you’re 42 [and] you’re washed up. You lived in a f—king beautiful home with a beautiful girlfriend, which you threw away in the gutter. For what? An airhead bimbo,” the DJ, 31, who was engaged to Raquel, 28, said in a confessional.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana ended their relationship after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. One month later, the businessman recalled his outlook on life changing after a milestone birthday.

“As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he said on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I started to feel trapped. I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s–t, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.'”

Sandoval went on to claim that his and Ariana’s sex life was not in a good place.

“Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates. There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself,” he continued. “I was in such a place just yearning for a connection. Raquel and I had become really, really good friends, confiding in each other, a source of strength.”

Ariana, for her part, slammed Sandoval’s claims that they weren’t working on their issues. “I feel like we would have so many amazing times together, so then if there was a couple weeks that were not great or if I was, like, unsure about something [in the relationship], there was so much other stuff that was great,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May. “It was almost, I think, hard to say, ‘Oh, this person’s not right for me,’ because I also had never been in a relationship that long before.”

She added: “It felt like he wanted to have sex, but I was like, ‘But do you want to have sex with me? Is it about me or is it just about the act?'”

Earlier this month, the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor put Sandoval on blast for his numerous remarks about their sex life.

“The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you’re in a relationship with them. I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It’s a two-person situation,” she explained to Glamour. “I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex. And that was something that I was deprived of for so long. As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.”