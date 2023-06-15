Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules isn’t officially over until all the secrets are revealed — and Us Weekly watched the Wednesday, June 14, bonus episode so you don’t have to.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Secrets Revealed featured footage from pre and post-Scandoval, including a new scene between Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval filmed 15 hours after Raquel, 28, and Sandoval, 40, hooked up for the first time behind 37-year-old Ariana’s back.

The Day After Guys’ Night

“I missed you last night, but technically it was supposed to be kind of a guys’ night,” Sandoval told Ariana in a clip on Wednesday’s episode, adding that James Kennedy was not “super stoked” that Raquel crashed the August 2022 evening with Charli Burnett.

Raquel and Charli subsequently arrived at the then-couple’s house to give Ariana flowers and wine following the loss of her dog Charlotte.

“I haven’t seen you in so long!” Raquel joked as she hugged Sandoval.

He embraced her back, sarcastically saying, “It’s been so long! [I] barely recognize you anymore!”

Cringe Roller Skating Date

In another new clip, Sandoval and Ariana went on a roller skating date. A producer confirmed to Lisa Vanderpump that the outing took place after he had started his affair with Raquel, asking, “Hypothetically, you were being cheated on and someone took you on a roller skating date to put the effort into that relationship that he had already stepped out on — how pissed would you be?”

“I’d probably have his balls crystalized and wear them as earrings, that’s what I would do,” LVP quipped back.

During the outing, Ariana and Sandoval — who told his then-girlfriend that she looked “so f—king hot” for their date — discussed Katie Maloney and Lala Kent’s issues With Raquel. (Fans may recall Katie, 36, wasn’t happy about Raquel’s plans to pursue a kiss with Tom Schwartz and Lala, 32, took issue with the SURver’s reaction to her remark about not trusting Raquel around a man.)

“I said to Katie, I was like, ‘You know, you’re gonna have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel.’ I love her so much, and we’ve spent so much time together on trips and we really have this, like, this really beautiful little friendship family,” Ariana told Sandoval. “And them saying stuff like, ‘I wouldn’t trust Raquel around my man,’ I’m like, ‘We’ve all stayed in houses together. … It sucks that maybe you guys don’t have that friendship family that we’ve had the past few years with each other.’”

Sandoval went on to praise the “transparent love” that he and Ariana have with their friends, including Raquel.

‘Homewrecking Whore’ of the Group

While viewers watched Sandoval get caught in a lie about Raquel spending the night when Ariana was away for her grandmother’s funeral in September 2022, Bravo didn’t air a scene between Raquel and Scheana Shay discussing the situation until now.

“[Sandoval and Schwartz] shouldn’t have lied because then it just looks like something’s going on that isn’t,” Scheana told Raquel after confirming that the guys lied to her husband, Brock Davies. “I think what’s weird is everyone trying to make it like you, our friend, are gonna secretly do something with one of our guys when we’re not there.”

Seventeen weeks before Raquel confessed that she and Sandoval’s affair was ongoing since August 2022, she told Scheana: “To paint the picture that I’m some, like, homewrecking whore is just a little bit far-fetched.”

The episode then cut to Raquel’s bombshell confessional that originally aired during part 3 of the reunion, in which she admitted everything. Scheana, who was made aware of the affair on March 1 — the same night as Ariana — subsequently joked in the September 2022 scene: “I was the OG homewrecking whore of this group. And then came Lala and now here you are. Passing the throne!”

(Us has an entire breakdown of the cheating scandals that have rocked Vanderpump Rules over the years here, but ICYMI: Scheana had an affair with Eddie Cibrian during his marriage to Brandi Glanville, and Lala started dating ex-fiancé Randall Emmett when he was legally wed to Ambyr Childers.)

Sandoval and James’ March 1 Texts

James slammed Raquel and Sandoval’s Instagram apology statements released in March days after the scandal was exposed, telling girlfriend Ally Lewber: “I can tell 1,000 percent Raquel didn’t write that herself in her own words. … I’m not even trying to be mean here, it’s like not that she doesn’t have the brain capacity for that, but she doesn’t even talk like that.”

The last scene of the episode followed Ally meeting up with Lala and Katie that same month, with the season 10 newcomer revealing James and Sandoval texted the night Ariana found the inappropriate video of Sandoval and Raquel when the former bartender was handed her then-boyfriend’s phone at his concert at TomTom.

“He’s really hurt by Sandoval a lot,” Ally concluded about James. “I think it was just like, ‘Cool, he’s not my friend. Never was and never will be again.’ … Wednesday night after Ariana found out, they were texting. It was, like, 1 in the morning and he was texting him like, ‘Night brother, love you.’ Meanwhile, we had no idea. We didn’t know yet. … [Sandoval] was pretending that everything was cool.”

In the text messages shown on the screen, James texted Sandoval to inform him that he was at TomTom to see his band’s single debut but feared he got the time wrong and missed the set.

“All good homey,” Sandoval replied.

The DJ added, “I know something was off but I saw the videos and it looked amazing. … Congratulations on the release man! Night.” Sandoval “liked” the congrats text.

As fans await the next steps for Sandoval and Raquel — who claimed they were “taking a break” amid the fallout from their affair — cameras are expected to start rolling on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules at the end of the month.