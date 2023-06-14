Another awkward Easter egg. Raquel Leviss recounted an exchange she had with Lala Kent over a potential romance with Oliver Saunders to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval before news broke of Scandoval.

“After [Ariana leaves], we go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris. Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks,” the former beauty queen, 28, says in Us Weekly exclusive sneak peek clip of the Wednesday, June 14, episode Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed. “Lala mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’ He met up with us and we’re both having a very engaging conversation and I turn to Lala and I’m like, ‘Wait Lala, I think he’s really cute too.’”

Raquel goes on to explain to the former couple that the Give Them Lala founder, 32, told her she wasn’t interested in pursuing Oliver, 32, and gave the California native “the green light.” The duo ended up “making out on the dance floor.” Raquel then reveals that Lala pulled her aside to talk about the situation.

“Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately,’” she claimed. “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’”

The candid conversation, which was filmed in August 2022, came months before Ariana, 37, discovered that Sandoval, 40, was having a months-long affair with Raquel. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the pair split after nearly a decade of dating once the Paradise City actress learned of the cheating scandal. The affair began hours before the aforementioned scene and heated up while the costars were at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

In the uncomfortable clip, Raquel describes her brief fling with Garcelle Beauvais’ son as Sandoval remains quiet. The Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner, however, appears to be uncomfortable as she recounts the moment.

Even though Ariana and Sandoval’s breakup happened once season 10 had wrapped up production, cameras picked back up again to capture the aftermath of the scandal. The drama led to an emotional finale and explosive three-part reunion special — which finished airing last week — that had the whole cast coming to Ariana’s defense and calling out Sandoval and Raquel for their behavior in the process.

After filming the intense get-together, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility in April. Us confirmed earlier this month that the Bravo personality was still receiving treatment for her well-being.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

The insider noted that Raquel felt “remorseful” about the way things played out after her and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman’s affair.