Ariana Madix dished her honest thoughts on the moment when her ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss said “I love you” on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

“That scene was very cringe on so many levels,” Madix, 37, said during the Tuesday, May 23, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast to host Alex Cooper. “And I think it was that scene and that conversation that I watched that made me [think] when you asked me, ‘Does this [romance between Tom and Raquel] make sense to you?’ I was like, ‘No.’”

On the Pump Rules finale — which aired on May 17 — Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, declared their love for each other after the former beauty queen misheard the TomTom co-owner. The pair were discussing how their families had taken the news about their affair Sandoval told her that his family “loved her” but Leviss mistakenly thought he said, “I love you.”

“I love you too,” she replied at the time. “I said they love you,” he clarified. “But I love you too.”

Cooper, 28, noted that the moment was “awkward” to watch and Madix agreed. When the podcaster asked the Florida native how she felt about her ex and her former friend’s declaration of love, Madix confessed she “kind of knew that” was where the twosome were before the episode aired.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after dating for nearly a decade after she learned he was having an affair with Leviss. The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman faced backlash when he initially addressed the drama but did not mention his ex-girlfriend at all. Sandoval backtracked and issued a second statement publicly apologizing to Madix.

Before news of the scandal broke, the Bravo series had already wrapped up filming for season 10. However, the cameras started rolling again to capture the aftermath of the shocking breakup. While some of the Pump Rules stars filmed additional scenes separately, they all reunited on March 23 to film the reunion special — which kicks off on Wednesday, May 24. An insider told Us at the time that Lala Kent and James Kennedy “went crazy” on Leviss and Sandoval at the reunion.

“The cast was out of control,” the source said. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

As for Sandoval and Leviss, a source told Us that the duo are taking their romance slowly and seeing where things take them.

“Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place,” the insider says of the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and the California native. “Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special will start to air on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.