Not holding back! Ariana Madix revealed a heated conversation with Raquel Leviss during part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“[Raquel] texted me [after I found out about her affair with Tom Sandoval],” Ariana, 37, told host Andy Cohen during the Wednesday, May 24, special. “It took her 48 whole hours to text me ‘I don’t even know what to say, I’m just so sorry.’ And I said ‘F—k off, you f—king rat’ and I blocked her.”

The cast of the Bravo hit filmed their reunion on March 23, just three weeks after Ariana discovered Tom, 40 — whom she began dating in 2014 — had cheated on her with Raquel, 28. The Florida native called it quits with the TomTom founder after finding out about his affair with the former beauty queen.

While season 10 of Pump Rules had finished filming by the time news of Tom’s infidelity broke, cameras picked back up to capture the fallout, leading to an explosive and emotional finale that aired on May 17.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you,” Ariana told Tom during the episode. “You’re worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f—king stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you.”

While both Tom and Raquel have since issued public apologies to Ariana, the Paradise City star has been candid about having no desire to communicate with her ex or her former friend moving forward.

“I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times in a May 17 interview when asked whether she was “open to filming” with the duo should the reality series return for a season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

During her appearance on the Wednesday episode of “Call Her Daddy” — which dropped just hours before part one of the reunion — Ariana described Raquel as “lost” after the affair made headlines.

“I mean, I don’t know her,” she explained of her ex-BFF. “I realize now I never knew her, but I certainly don’t know her now and I don’t know anyone who does know her. It’s hard to say, but based on what I’ve seen, [she’s] lost and empty. … I don’t really know what’s going on.”

Tom, meanwhile, offered his own insight into the cheating scandal while sitting down with Cohen, 54, at the reunion, sharing that he and the California native first connected after filming a “guy’s night” for season 10 in summer 2022.

“Honestly, throughout last year, and the beginning of the year, I really started to see and get to know who [Raquel] was,” he said. “We had that guy’s night … that very next See You Next Tuesday [event] they were filming, we weren’t a part of it, but a bunch of us went to The Abbey.

Despite the months-long relationship behind Ariana’s back, an insider told Us Weekly that “Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, for his part, has instead been focusing on playing shows with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, while Raquel, meanwhile, checked into a facility for mental health treatment amid public backlash.

“Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things,” the source told Us earlier this month. “Once their affair was revealed, they decided to take time out to focus on working on themselves. They have no idea what the future holds, but they’re dedicated to bettering themselves and aren’t concerned with pursuing a relationship with each other — or anybody else, for that matter — right now.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will continue on Bravo Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.