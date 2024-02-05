Quantum Leap just keeps the surprises coming with Addison and Tom making plans to walk down the aisle immediately after getting engaged.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, which airs on Tuesday, February 6, Addison and Tom tell the Quantum Leap team about their decision.

“You’re getting married. Today,” Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) says to the couple while admiring Addison’s (Caitlin Bassett) ring. The bride-to-be seems aware of the quick timeline, noting, “We know it is a bit sudden but we would really like you all to be there.”

Tom (Peter Gadiot), meanwhile, is on the same page as Addison. “Not to mention that eloping saves us the trouble of planning a wedding,” he adds.

Related: TV Couples We Need to See in 2024 The greatest gift for Us in 2024 would be getting to see fan-favorite couples like The Bear’s Sydney and Carmy and Sweet Magnolias’ Ty and Annie finally get together on screen. Since The Bear debuted in 2022, viewers and fans alike have been divided on whether the show should explore the potential romantic feelings between […]

Although Ian (Mason Alexander Park) isn’t thrilled about skipping wedding planning since that is their “love language,” Magic (Ernie Hudson) points out that the big day is “more about” Addison and Tom’s love.

Addison also reminds that group that she doesn’t have positive memories about planning a wedding, adding, “Look I’ve planned a wedding once. Once was enough. This way it can be low-key, we can hit the courthouse around 5 and grab a bite.”

At the end of the clip, Tom asks Addison if she has any regrets about their choice.

“You sure I’m not rushing you?” he says before Addison answers, “If there is one thing that I have learned from all of this it is do not wait to live your life.”

The surprise elopement comes shortly after Addison accepted Tom’s proposal. The only issue seems to be the fact that her ex-fiancé, Ben (Raymond Lee), doesn’t know about the latest developments in her personal life.

Related: Devastating Fictional Breakups TV Fans Still Can't Get Over An emotional roller-coaster. From Riverdale‘s Cheryl and Toni to Nancy Drew‘s Nancy and Ace, fans have watched their favorite couples break hearts with some devastating splits. Riverdale, which premiered in 2017, originally introduced Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) as a grieving sister trying to deal with the death of her twin brother Jason (Trevor Stines). After striking […]

The former couple have been largely on the outs throughout the second second after Ben realized he was gone for three years. During his absence, Addison mourned Ben and ultimately found love again with Tom. With Ben still leaping through time without a way of coming back home, Addison chose to remain with Tom.

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Bassett discussed how she rationalized Addison’s relationship with Tom.

“I had always kind of broken it down where Addison and Ben were dreamers. They fell in love over a shared dream of this project and they were in that space in their lives where they just wanted to make the world a better place,” she exclusively told Us. “Then who Addison became on the other side of that was when you realize that the world will break your heart and you actually can’t fix everything. Her accepting that and sitting with that and [understanding] who she is after the dream kind of dies a bit. The kind of decisions that you start to make and you start to make a different type of decision then.”

Bassett recalled putting in a lot of work to show how conflicted Addison has been.

“[I had to examine] what’s my [character’s] relationship with this Tom and how loyal of a person Addison is. There’s different types of loyalties,” she added. “I’ve told this man, I’m in a relationship with him, so I am. But also now this other person comes up and I can’t abandon that either because there’s a different kind of loyalty there.”

Related: Every Time NBC's 'Quantum Leap' Paid Tribute to the OG Series Honoring its predecessor. NBC’s Quantum Leap revival has often paid tribute to the original science fiction series. The original sci-fi show, which ran from 1989 to 1993, starred Scott Bakula as a physicist named Dr. Sam Beckett who accidentally leaps through time and temporarily takes the place of a person from that time period. In […]

Despite the constant shake ups in Addison’s personal life, Bassett hinted that she was excited to see the story play out.

“What’s great about what’s happening for Addison — which is why my favorite part of the season is literally now until the end — is because no longer is she dealing with things in past tense and catching everybody up to the present,” she detailed. “Now she’s going through things in present tense and she’s making decisions in present tense that might not be fully informed or are fully informed or might not be completely right.”

Bassett continued: It’s the first time where Addison gets to really start steering her own ship and Ben has to deal with that. Rather than Addison dealing with it, which is way more fun.”

Quantum Leap airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.