There comes that point in the season where we go through some mundane episodes and they feed our appetites for the long-awaited Men Tell All. My expectations were quite high rolling into Men Tell All but you know whom I was expecting the most from? Jordan. And my guy Jordan did not let me down. I have don’t have a lot to say about this episode because it was the Jordan show, as it should have been. I mean, love him or hate him, you have to admit that if Jordan were not there, Men Tell All would have been a snooze fest full of crickets and tears.

Jordan gave me everything I wanted and more. I do feel that maybe he has some of these lines prepared and ready to go as they were aimed at certain men. But some of those antics and lines were straight from the top of the dome. He is witty and quick on his feet. He took down anybody that tried to come for him. Each time they tried, they left with their tails tucked between their legs. He showed up, showed out and shut everyone up. Now, his antics may have come at the expense of missing out on a relationship with Becca, but Jordan we appreciate you for it.

Which Colton Is the Real Colton?

Who is Colton? On the show, he was the sweet, boy-next-door but at Men Tell All he was cursing and seemed to have a chip on his shoulders. This is my issue with Colton. I don’t believe you because I don’t know who you are or which Colton I am getting. Are you into Tia or Becca? Did you talk to Tia before because you thought she was going to be the Bachelorette? Did you dump her because she was not the Bachelorette? I have so many questions because when I use deductive reasoning, and because I know too much behind the scenes tea, things do not add up. As my dad said in describing one of the men that visited him during my Dallas hometown visits, “The ends do match up.” In other words, something is off. We all know I am not a fan of Tia, but Tia is not crazy. Tia did not come back to confront Becca just because she and Colton had a few phone calls — it definitely goes deeper than that. I am personally am tired of the downplaying of that relationship to deter us from thinking anything else. But I digress …

One more thing about Colton, I want to talk about his tears. I stated that I do not believe him but I did believe his tears during Men Tell All. I do not think Colton realized the gravity of revealing he was a virgin. I understand you wanting to share something vulnerable about you to the girl you are in a relationship with but there is a reason you hid it from your teammates. People do not understand your reasons. But you did not just share this with Becca, you shared it in front of multiple cameras; and it is like you forgot those cameras were there for America to watch you discuss your virginity. Now that does not give America the right to come down on you for your choices just because they do not understand them. I know that is hard, and that is why I believed your tears. I think you have to realize that your story became a storyline.

Chris Tries (and Fails) to Explain Himself

Chris tried to explain his meltdown but there was no explanation. Honestly, he really did not even try. I think he was the most embarrassed guy sitting up on that stage. He looked like he wanted to put it all behind him and move on. I get it. Your behavior was embarrassing on the show.

Jean Blanc … WTF?

He is the village idiot of this season. Jean Blanc had one line all night and that was disgustingly aimed and fired at Colton. You could tell that was all he had because he was a blithering brute the rest of the night, as he could not explain his actions when confronted. Wait my fault, I forgot that he made a last effort apology to Becca that was wrapped up in a sales pitch for his perfume.

Grocery Store Joe, I Need More

I am not driving or riding this bandwagon but people seem to love Joe. I have yet for one person to actually explain to me why this is the case. I thought I would get a few answers from him at the reunion but nope. You give someone more time on camera and you get to see their true colors. Joe may be a man with many groceries but he is a man with little to no words. I heard more from the choir than Grocery Store Joe. I am still waiting.

Why Are You Here?

I don’t have much to say because Jordan said everything I was thinking about these guys. First of all, who are you and second, why are you here? I am assuming there must be some quota to fill with seats because that can be the only logical explanation to add. They did themselves a disservice by showing up and even more so by getting out of their seat. They did not add anything except some laughs … thank you, Jordan.

Wills’ Emotions

I missed Wills going home getting sent home earlier in the season. So watching for the first time, I had no idea how emotional he was with her and how much he opened up to her about his feelings. I think Wills is great. His style, not so much, but that can be rehabilitated. Chris asked where Wills’ fashion comes from and I don’t think anybody was waiting for the answer. Despite all of that, I think he is very genuine and I can see why Becca liked him. I hope he has some success in Paradise.

Jason = Ben Higgins?

Jason is very Ben Higgins-esque. Jason is making a good case for Bachelor: the tears, the kissing, the brother, the wish for Becca’s happiness, the statement he is still searching for his happiness and being blindsided by leaving. I mean it was perfect. I was sold after his time on Men Tell All. I don’t know how riveting or dynamic he will be but he definitely is deserving of his shot at love and I am here for it.

Tia. Again.

Can’t forget you, girl! You were a big part of this season and the reunion was no different. So kudos to Tia to being one of the most relevant people of the night and she was not even there. I have to acknowledge her. She was mentioned too many times.

Colton: “Jordan, you were here for Jordan.”

Jordan: “Colton, you were here for Tia.”

I also did not recognize a lot of the people in the promo for Bachelor in Paradise, but I still left thinking, “Oh Paradise, we have so much to look forward to!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

