Vanderpump Rules fans got a very intimate look into Tom Sandoval‘s diary.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Sandoval, 41, was filmed writing in a journal, which the cameras zoomed in on.

“Weds July 15, 2023 9:55 Yesterday was one of craziest filming experiences I’ve had since being on this show. Walked into the airport! Scheana [Shay] call me over to where they were sitting like nothing had happened,” he wrote. “Prob one of the worst days to have only gotten 1 hour of sleep plus flying. I was very emotional all day bc of the lack of sleep and being overwhelmed.”

Sandoval noted that he felt “love from every one” of his costars. “Conversation could have given better with James [Kennedy] but was definitely productive,” he added. “We have the wellness [experience] today and I have a really good feeling about it.”

Bravo seemingly censored two sections of the entry, which could have potentially been about Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The former reality star, 29, exited the series while season 11 was being filmed following her cheating scandal with Sandoval.

After Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits in March 2023 due to his infidelity, he has been on the outs with most of his costars. Schwartz, 41, who was Sandoval’s only ally on screen, planned a getaway to Lake Tahoe as a way to bring the cast closer together.

The trip came after Sandoval revealed to Lisa Vanderpump how much the scandal affected him.

“If I f–king say I am sorry and I cry then it is [called] crocodile tears. I battled with suicide [thoughts]. Don’t tell me what I felt,” he said on the February 13 episode of VPR. “I was hanging on by a thread. The walls start closing and you can’t see past the hurt and the pain. You can’t dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I was like, ‘What is the f–king point?’”

Sandoval later discussed his decision to be so outspoken about his mental health struggles.

“I don’t remember everything that was said, but that was close to a two-hour conversation edited to three to five minutes,” he said on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast before addressing his strained friendships. “It’s just tough. You don’t feel heard. You feel attacked. You feel like you can’t do anything right, no matter what you do. I got people left and right trying to pull my friends away from me.”

According to Sandoval, his costars went “so f–king far” with calling him out for his mistakes. “I understand that it was big news, but at a certain point, stop ridiculing Schwartz for being my friend,” he continued. “I’m still a person. I’m not [the villain] Negan from The Walking Dead. I’m not a character. This is real life. Like, I have to move on.”

Lisa, 63, subsequently requested that Scheana, 38, and Lala Kent go easier on Sandoval. Ariana, 38, however, questioned why the responsibility was on Scheana and Lala’s shoulders.

“That is something that if someone has concerns, they should seek professional help for someone,” Ariana said on the February 20 episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show. “That is the route that should be taken. Like, if he’s not going to seek professional help for himself, then if Lisa is concerned, instead of putting it on Scheana and Lala, she should find professional help for him. Because I think that ultimately Scheana and Lala are not equipped and should not be carrying that.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.