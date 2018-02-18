Barcelona or bust! On the February 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, all of the ladies – minus Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore – arrived in Spain for a trip to celebrate Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday.

Eva Is Not a Lesbian

They settled in for lunch at a fancy hotel, which is when Shamea asked Eva if her current boyfriend was bothered by the fact that she had dated women in the past. Eva quickly corrected her, explaining that she had engaged in “girl on girl” action, but had never dated any women.

Cynthia Vs. Porsha

At this point, the conversation turned to Cynthia’s dating life and, specifically, Will. Nene Leakes was annoyed that Cynthia decided to believe Will over Porsha Williams, Eva, and the rest of the girls. Cynthia argued that she didn’t believe Porsha because she had said incorrect things about Peter cheating in the past. She then threw in a comment about Porsha claiming Kandi Burruss had tried to drug and rape her. That’s when things got heated – and Porsha walked away.

Later, Nene said she didn’t understand why Kim was so obsessed with advertising her perfect life when she had had a stroke, heart surgery and cancer.

Kim Vs. Nene

Porsha, Sheree Whitfield and Shamea called Kim to tell her that Nene told everyone she was a cancer survivor. Kim said she’d never had cancer. “She’s f—king scum, and I won’t even acknowledge it,” Kim said. “What she really needs to worry about is the f—king roaches in her house!” Then Kim hung up.

During dinner that night, Kim sent a group text. “Nene is sick and disgusting,” she began. “She lives in a f—king roach nest.” Kim went on to accuse Nene of taking handicapped parking spaces for herself and included a video her daughter had shot showing roaches allegedly wandering around Nene’s bathroom.

“F—k Kim, OK?” Nene said. “All of my s—t is brand new!” Nene shouted. Kim then followed up with a pic of Nene’s car in a handicapped space. Nene said she was with a handicapped person at the time and called Kim a “disgusting, bald-head bitch.”

