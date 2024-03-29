Rebel Wilson had an effortless connection with her Bridesmaids costars.

“Before filming for Bridesmaids started, Kristen Wiig took all the girls from the film in a party bus to a strip club called Hollywood Men,” Wilson, 44, writes in her upcoming memoir, Us Weekly can confirm. “It was the craziest fun night — as you could imagine, being in a party bus with Kristen, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, etc.”

Wilson further notes that the costars received lap dancers from the employees and enjoyed “a lot of drinking and dancing.”

“Kristen bought me a Hollywood Men souvenir tank top that was way too small for me – but I wore it with pride anyway,” Wilson adds, calling Wiig, 50, and Matt Lucas especially “welcoming” and “inclusive.”

Related: 'Bridesmaids' Cast: Where Are They Now? Ready to paaarrrrty! Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and more have gone down in comedy history all thanks to their unforgettable performances in Bridesmaids. The Paul Feig-directed flick had its California premiere on April 28, 2011. When it made its way to theaters around the country the following month, it became an instant hit, […]

Wilson played Brynn in Bridesmaids, the 2011 film cowritten by Wiig about a wedding party. Wilson’s character was the sister of Lucas’ and they both were roommates of Annie (Wiig).

“I was allowed to say whatever jokes I wanted — and trust me, that freedom doesn’t always happen,” Wilson pens, gushing that the experience on the Judd Apatow-produced flick was “incredible.”

Wilson also reveals in the book that she only got paid $3,500 to appear in Bridesmaids, which was the exact amount that was required for her to join the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) labor union.

“So really, I got paid nothing,” she writes. “That didn’t matter to me. The experience was everything!”

Bridesmaids was Wilson’s feature film debut.

Related: Everything the 'Bridesmaids' Cast Has Said About a Potential Sequel Cover Images It’s been over a decade since Bridesmaids hit theaters and rocked the comedy landscape — and fans are still wondering whether there will be a sequel. Written by Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Paul Feig, Bridesmaids follows Annie (Wiig), a single, underachieving woman who has been chosen by her lifelong best friend, Lillian […]

Wilson’s Bridesmaids story is just the tipping point of stories that she will tell in her Rebel Rising memoir. The book previously made headlines after Wilson repeatedly claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen was a “massive asshole” on the set of 2014’s The Brothers Grimsby. (Wilson has also alleged that Cohen is attempting to stop publication of her memoir.)

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Cohen told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, March 25.

Rebel Rising comes out on Tuesday, April 2.