Reneé Rapp has postponed two concerts in the United Kingdom after losing her voice.

Rapp, 24, has been performing on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour since September 2023, and following her show on Monday, March 4, in Dublin, Ireland, she canceled her remaining shows for this week.

“Guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last night’s show,” the Mean Girls star wrote on X on Tuesday, March 5. “I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it. I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury. I want to keep delivering high quality shows [for] you.”

Rapp was scheduled to perform back-to-back concerts at the Vinilo Record Store in Southampton, England on Thursday, March 7.

In her message, Rapp said she was “really sorry to do this,” and plans to reschedule the shows when she returns to the UK in August for the Leeds Festival on August 23 and Reading Festival on August 25. “We’ll have the new rescheduled date to share with you before the weekend,” she wrote.

“This tour is everything to me but holy s–t am I burnt,” Rapp continued. “I have to prioritize my health in this moment. love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly.”

Rapp kicked off the European leg of the tour in February in Paris, followed by shows in Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium before traveling to the U.K.

She will now have over a month to recover from her undisclosed illness before her tour resumes at Coachella in Indio, California on April 14 and 21. She will continue on the festival circuit with the Hangout Festival May 17 to 19 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Boston Calling on May 24, The Governors Ball on June 9 in New York City, and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 15 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Rapp released her debut solo album, Snow Angel, in August 2023, and she’s also featured on the Mean Girls soundtrack, which dropped in January. She collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for the soundtrack’s first single, “Not My Fault,” and sings several tracks in character as Regina George.

Rapp starred in the first two seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls. She announced her full-time exit from the series in July 2023, though she will appear as a guest star in the upcoming third season.