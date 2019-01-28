They’ll cover you! The cast of Broadway’s Rent joined the Rent Live cast at the end of the Sunday, January 27, production for an incredible performance of “Seasons of Love.”

Most of the show was not live due to star Brennin Hunt being injured; instead audiences were shown the performances from the Saturday, January 26, dress rehearsal. However, the last act was live. After the final song, the screen showed a dedication to the show’s creator, the late Jonathan Larson.

Then, the camera panned to a different stage where Idina Menzel, Daphne Rubin Vega, Fredi Walker, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin reunited. In a straight line, the stars of the Broadway production, belted out the title song.

Watch the video above!

