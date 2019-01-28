Remember the love! That’s exactly what Brennin Hunt did on Sunday, January 27, putting on a brave face during Fox’s production of Rent Live. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Hunt broke his ankle during dress rehearsal 10 minutes before the end of the run-through while running backstage.

Due to Hunt’s injury, Sunday’s broadcast opened with pre-recorded numbers. Additionally, the cast – including Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Valentina and Jordan Fisher – revealed that “our Roger won’t be able to perform tonight” ahead of the first commercial break.

They went on to tell the audience that the show would contain footage recorded during Saturday’s rehearsal and “Seasons of Love” would be performed live by the cast – as well as the original Broadway stars Idina Menzel,Taye Diggs and Anthony Rapp – at the end of the night.

The live audience, however, had a different experience than the audiences at home. The cast still performed some songs live in studio and Hunt made his way around stage in a wheelchair. Meanwhile, TV screens around the stage showed the production airing at home.

The show must go on! Brennin is on stage in a wheelchair after suffering a broken bone during last night’s dress rehearsal. But the fantastic cast is still performing some of the songs LIVE for those of us in the audience! #RENTonFOX #RENT #RentLive pic.twitter.com/CU0MRvsizA — Marjorie Hernandez (@MJae13) January 28, 2019

Hunt opened up about the incident when he shared a video on his Instagram Story of his pants being re-sewn – and wearing a boot on his foot. “We had to customize these pants ’cause of that thing,” he said, zooming in on the boot.

He continued: “Breaking my foot last night was not fun, but it’s been great being back on set with everybody. I love these people so much, they have just showered me in love which is the essence of this musical. I am just truly honored and blessed to be a part of this Rent family.”

