‘Rent Live’ Best Moments: A Broadway Reunion, Vanessa Hudgens and More

While the production wasn’t exactly live, Fox’s Rent Live still was quite the impressive show. During the Saturday, January 26, dress rehearsal, star Brennin Hunt broke his ankle, causing the show to come up with a quick solution: air the footage from Saturday. Us Weekly is breaking down all of the best moments from the Sunday, January 27, production of Rent Live.

Take Me Out

Tinashe, playing Mimi Marquez, performed one of the most famous numbers from the show “Out Tonight,” which included intense dance moves and challenging vocals. However, the Dancing With the Stars alum really pulled it off, putting on an epic performance.

A Dynamic Duo

While Brandon Victor Dixon showed off his acting and singing skills during Jesus Christ Superstar, his chemistry was Valentina was palpable during the production. Speaking of, it was impossible to look away from Valentina’s Angel — especially during “I’ll Cover You” to “Today 4 U.”

Mooing Along

Idina Menzel played the role of Maureen in both the Broadway production and 2005 film, and everyone knows that her voice is one of the strongest out there. However, Vanessa Hudgens blew everyone away with her portrayal, especially in “Over the Moon.” She then impressed – as did her costar Kiersey Clemons, who played her girlfriend Joanne – during “Take Me or Leave Me,” with both of them taking risks that paid off by striving for the big notes.

Surprise Standouts

Hunt may have made headlines for his pre-show injury, but he proved during the show that he was extremely talented – and there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing much more of him after this production. When the show finally went live for the last act, Hunt sat with his foot up on a chair and sung to Mimi — proving that his voice was just as stellar live.

Additionally, while Jordan Fisher has starred in Hamilton, Teen Beach Movie and won season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, this was his first time stepping into a lead role. From his incredible voice and dance moves to his impressive acting, Fisher proved he’s the full package with every single number.

An Epic Reunion

After the final song, the cast of Broadway’s original production joined the cast to perform “Seasons of Love.” Midway through, they stood side-by-side the person who portrayed the same character they did. Menzel, Daphne Rubin Vega, Fredi Walker, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin all appeared.

