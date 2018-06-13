Throwback! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have alluded to their feelings for each other on Saturday Night Live long before they became engaged.

The 24-year-old pop star hosted a March 2016 episode of the sketch comedy, and she crossed paths with her future fiancé right away. Davidson, also 24, appeared in Grande’s monologue, in which she sang about wanting to have a grown-up scandal after aging out of her child star phase.

“Hey, Ariana. I overheard. Do you, like, wanna smoke some pot or something?” Davidson — who happened to mispronounce the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s first name — asked Grande when he joined her on stage.

“Pot? Let’s smoke some crack, man,” she jokingly responded.

“I’m good,” he nervously replied as he exited. Larry David, the father of Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, also notably appeared in this episode. (The pair began dating in May 2016. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their split on May 16.)

More recently, the comedian payed homage to Grande in a November 2017 sketch titled “Beck and Kyle.” Davidson wore the “Side to Side” songstress’ iconic bunny ears mask — made famous in her Dangerous Woman era — at a masquerade ball during the bit. At the time, he was still in a relationship with David. The SNL funnyman would later have the imagery tattooed behind his ear in June.

Grande — Us reported her breakup from Mac Miller after almost two years of dating on May 10 — was also coincidentally present for Davidson’s first SNL show. She was the musical guest in the same September 2014 episode in which he made his debut as a featured cast member.

Us exclusively broke the news on Monday, June 11, that Grande and Davidson are engaged after a few weeks of dating. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” an insider shared. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.” Another source added: “They are very in love.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!