Awkward! During a charity event on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore can’t help but feel like she and husband Marc Daly are in a different place than the rest of the couples.

“The few times I’ve seen Kenya and Marc together, I’ve never seen them lovey-dovey,” NeNe Leakes says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 1, episode. “It’s always, like, he’s standing over here, she’s standing over there. It’s almost like it’s an agreement.”

In the clip, Marc, also 49, is annoyed with the security at the event and tells Kenya, 49, he wants to leave. She reminds him that he needs to thank everyone for coming. When he does, Kenya notices that she and her husband are nothing like the rest of the group, which makes her sad.

“All of the couples seem to be happy, just enjoying each other so much,” she admits in a confessional. “I’m just really disappointed.”

The couple split in September 2019 after two years of marriage, but they share 15-month-old daughter Brooklyn and have been trying to have a successful coparenting relationship. “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said at the time. “She was made in love and true commitment.”

In November, Kenya shared with Us that the pair were hoping to make their relationship work — and she was wearing her wedding ring.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” the actress said at the time. “It’s just [about] finding my ultimate happiness and living my best life and that’s where I’m going. That’s what I’m focused on.”

On January 30, the former Miss USA said that they’re now in a “really good place” as a family. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’” she told Sirius XM’s Amy Phillips. “Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.