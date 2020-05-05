A dinner turned emotional. During a dinner at Denise Richards‘ home on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards gets upset out of nowhere — and no one sees it coming.

After Kyle, 51, tells the group that she’d defend all of them, Dorit Kemsley calls her out. “I don’t think you would blindly defend anyone in this group like you have Teddi [Mellencamp],” the designer, 43, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

“I defend you all the f–king time,” the actress snaps back, before pointing out in her confessional that she lost her best friend Lisa Vanderpump over defending Dorit. “I would defend all my girlfriends because I’m not friends with a–holes. I would defend Rinna.”

Lisa Rinna then chimes in, saying that she doesn’t really believe that Kyle would defend everyone. “When wouldn’t I?” Kyle asks. Rinna, 56, replies, “When it’s your sister.”

With that, a throwback video to 2016 is shown in which Rinna is talking to Kim Richards and says “a sober person doesn’t act like that.” Kim, 55, is shocked in the old clip and Kyle defends her sister.

“I’m just pointing out the truth,” Rinna explains in her confessional. “You can’t make that statement.”

However, the mood in the room has changed and Kyle is now upset. “Really, Rinna? You’re gonna go that deep? I see what you’re doing now,” the Halloween alum says, getting choked up. “It cost me a relationship with my sister, so f–k you. So f–k off.”

Denise Richards then tries to stick up for Rinna but Kyle tells her to leave her alone.

“It’s my house but sure, I’ll shut the f–k up,” Denise says in her interview..

In November 2019, Kim opened up to Us about how difficult it to look back at her past fight with Rinna. “The truth is I’ve always seen a little something in Lisa that I liked, that I think is really kind,” the reality star said. “We fought, but I do think she has a kind heart. So, that kind of bothers me.”

She also became choked up revealing it’s “painful” to watch herself fight with Kyle but they’re “really good” now. “I love her,” she said at the time. “Life is way too short to fight with your family. … You just don’t fight with your family. Life can be so short. Just love your family, fix it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.