Denise Richards hinted that she may have ingested some cannabis after declining to partake at Kyle Richards’ marijuana dinner — and the weed chef is not having it.

“You are such a damn liar, Denise,” Christopher Sayegh, a.k.a. The Herbal Chef, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 27, alongside a clip of Denise, 52, on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “It’s embarrassing and you should be ashamed of yourself. Let me tell you what really happened … Denise walked into Kyle’s house absolutely obliterated. Her first slurred words to me were ‘dO yOu KnOw WhO I aM?’”

The chef went on to slam Denise for hinting that someone “slipped something” in her food after she told waiters that she wanted her food served without any marijuana. “We take our responsibility very seriously- especially when someone would rather abstain from cannabis,” Christopher wrote. “It would be detrimental to my business if we left our guests incapacitated, don’t you think? … Your feeble ego can’t even admit that you have something else going on and arrived under the influence from something else, that you have to try and blame others instead of taking responsibility.”

Denise has recently been giving interviews about her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a December 2023 episode where she joined the cast for a weed dinner at Kyle’s house catered by The Herbal Chef. Some of Kyle’s guests, including Denise, told the staff that they didn’t want any cannabis in their food, while others chose which dosage they preferred.

While Denise claimed she didn’t have any THC-infused food, fans — and the RHOBH cast — wondered whether she was under the influence of something else because of her odd behavior at the party. “I made an a–hole out of myself,” Denise said during the Thursday, January 25, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast earlier this month. “I’m like, ‘OK, so there’s a night where I’m at a weed party and I’m slightly sideways.’ Of all places to be sideways, I would rather be sideways at a weed party.”

During her interview with Jeff Lewis one day later, Denise implied that she was served THC-laced food at the party despite telling the chef and his staff to keep her meal substance-free.

“I don’t know what the hell happened,” Denise said. “I got home and my husband was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ I felt horrible the whole weekend. It was awful.”

When Jeff, 53, theorized that she probably ingested some of the weed food, Denise replied, “I have a feeling, but I can’t say someone gave me [something]. I don’t f–king know.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.