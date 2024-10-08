Jennifer Tilly doesn’t hold back in her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut, which she described as “dynamite.”

The season 14 newcomer exclusively told Us Weekly, “Everybody stirred the pot,” including herself.

“There’s not a single person that sat out on the sidelines eating popcorn and going, ‘Wow, this is fabulous, this is such an interesting show. I’m glad I’m not in there,’” Jennifer, 66, teased while attending the launch of the Rebecca Vallance x Nicky Hilton Holiday Collection hosted by MyTheresa on Saturday, October 5, at the Hilton home in Los Angeles.

Jennifer, who joins the show as a friend of Sutton Stracke, noted that she “saw what the other girls were doing” and “rolled up my sleeves” and got in on the action.

Related: ‘RHOBH’ Confirms Season 14 Cast — Including a Newcomer The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring with new and returning stars. Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As the last remaining OG cast […]

Sutton, who has been a Housewife since 2020, exclusively told Us that fans will be reminded of the RHOBH of years past with the new season, which premieres this fall.

“Every season has been a roller-coaster for me personally. But I think for all of us as a group, we get to see each of us go through our own journeys,” Sutton, 53, shared while at the fashion party that doubled as a bash for Nicky’s 41st birthday. “I love this season. Maybe the most.”

She gushed about the season, calling it “the most beautiful” one they’ve had in terms of “trips and fashion.”

Sutton revealed, “I think we finally get to see Beverly Hills back in its glory with fashion, the diamond aspect. I mean, we’re finally kind of out of pandemic mode, parties and dinners and trips and cars and everything that you expect.”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 — looking at you, Kyle Richards — others have proved that diamonds aren’t forever. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first season seven months later. At the […]

With all the glam also comes tension among the “great cast,” according to Sutton. “There’s drama, there’s fun, there’s tears, there’s a lot of laughs,” she added.

Jennifer, for her part, called it a “dream come true” being able to join the cast, having been a “superfan” since it premiered in 2010.

“It truly is a roller-coaster,” she said of her foray into reality TV. “There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of tears, a lot of joy, a lot of anger, a lot of people working through things. But mostly, I would say [for] me, being on Housewives, it was very joyous.”

Jennifer noted that she is “bonded” with the rest of the cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and fellow newbie Bozoma Saint John.

Related: 11 Snarky Moments From the ‘RHOBH‘ Reunion Us Needs to Revisit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion was full of everything a Bravo fan might expect — shade … and more shade. Andy Cohen hosted the women’s “backyard cocktail party in the Hollywood Hills” as Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Janye, Annemarie Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff were put in […]

“It’s a very intense experience and everybody is in there … pulling their weight. Being real and being authentic,” Jennifer shared. “There’s a lot of very real raw emotions in the show. And then there’s a lot of funny, hysterical and glamorous moments that people have come to expect.”

When it comes to allies for season 14, Sutton and Jennifer pointed at each other as their continued support system. Sutton also told Us that Garcelle, 57, is one of her “best friends” and she “always sticks with me.”

Sutton added, “I think that Kyle is a friend of mine and I will stick with her, but I will also tell her when she’s wrong and vice versa. Those are two really great friends to have in your corner. And also for me to have in their corner.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson