Jennifer Tilly doesn’t hold back in her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut, which she described as “dynamite.”
The season 14 newcomer exclusively told Us Weekly, “Everybody stirred the pot,” including herself.
“There’s not a single person that sat out on the sidelines eating popcorn and going, ‘Wow, this is fabulous, this is such an interesting show. I’m glad I’m not in there,’” Jennifer, 66, teased while attending the launch of the Rebecca Vallance x Nicky Hilton Holiday Collection hosted by MyTheresa on Saturday, October 5, at the Hilton home in Los Angeles.
Jennifer, who joins the show as a friend of Sutton Stracke, noted that she “saw what the other girls were doing” and “rolled up my sleeves” and got in on the action.
Sutton, who has been a Housewife since 2020, exclusively told Us that fans will be reminded of the RHOBH of years past with the new season, which premieres this fall.
“Every season has been a roller-coaster for me personally. But I think for all of us as a group, we get to see each of us go through our own journeys,” Sutton, 53, shared while at the fashion party that doubled as a bash for Nicky’s 41st birthday. “I love this season. Maybe the most.”
She gushed about the season, calling it “the most beautiful” one they’ve had in terms of “trips and fashion.”
Sutton revealed, “I think we finally get to see Beverly Hills back in its glory with fashion, the diamond aspect. I mean, we’re finally kind of out of pandemic mode, parties and dinners and trips and cars and everything that you expect.”
With all the glam also comes tension among the “great cast,” according to Sutton. “There’s drama, there’s fun, there’s tears, there’s a lot of laughs,” she added.
Jennifer, for her part, called it a “dream come true” being able to join the cast, having been a “superfan” since it premiered in 2010.
“It truly is a roller-coaster,” she said of her foray into reality TV. “There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of tears, a lot of joy, a lot of anger, a lot of people working through things. But mostly, I would say [for] me, being on Housewives, it was very joyous.”
Jennifer noted that she is “bonded” with the rest of the cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and fellow newbie Bozoma Saint John.
“It’s a very intense experience and everybody is in there … pulling their weight. Being real and being authentic,” Jennifer shared. “There’s a lot of very real raw emotions in the show. And then there’s a lot of funny, hysterical and glamorous moments that people have come to expect.”
When it comes to allies for season 14, Sutton and Jennifer pointed at each other as their continued support system. Sutton also told Us that Garcelle, 57, is one of her “best friends” and she “always sticks with me.”
Sutton added, “I think that Kyle is a friend of mine and I will stick with her, but I will also tell her when she’s wrong and vice versa. Those are two really great friends to have in your corner. And also for me to have in their corner.”
With reporting by Andrea Simpson