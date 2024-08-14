Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter might be ride or die, but their latest Real Housewives of Orange County trip to Palm Springs puts their friendship to the test.

“I feel very betrayed by Gina,” Emily, 48, reveals in Us Weekly’s exclusive preview for the Thursday, August 15, episode of RHOC.

Emily hints that Gina, 40, didn’t have her back about something during their girls’ trip to La Quinta, California, continuing, “First of all, I’ve always been mean and aggressive? Hello, welcome to earth.”

She then points out that Gina has known her for six years, so she should have her back. “If we’re supposed to be best friends, why are you telling everyone else?” Emily adds.

While Emily doesn’t reveal what went down between them, she makes it clear she’s not the only one annoyed with Gina. “I’m pissed at her, Heather’s pissed at her,” Emily quips. “She dug her own grave.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Emily walks into the kitchen where Gina and Heather Dubrow are cooking for her and Shannon Beador. Emily’s body language appears cold as she crosses her arms over her chest and avoids eye contact with Gina.

“I didn’t know there was going to be this level of emotion with Emily,” Shannon, 60, says. “I don’t like the talking behind the back. … I just want Gina and Emily to be OK.”

When Heather, 55, asks, “What’s wrong?” Emily insists, “Nothing. I’m fine.”

Gina, however, can tell that Emily is not OK. “This home is turning against me,” Gina tells the cameras. “Emily is literally one of my best friends in the world, so I know when she’s pissed.”

Although Gina picks up on the tension, she can’t get a straight answer from Emily about what caused the issue.

“What the f–k is wrong?” Gina asks when they’re alone in the kitchen. “Nothing. I’m just hungry. I haven’t eaten anything. It’s fine,” Emily says curtly.

Once Emily joins the rest of the women outside, Gina takes a bite of her food and jokes, “It’s going to be a great dinner.”

The episode titled “All Up in Gina’s Grill” will focus a lot on the friendship rift between Gina and Emily, according to the logline.

“Gina, Heather and Emily whisk Shannon away for a relaxing girls’ trip in La Quinta, only for Gina to find herself in quite the mess with Emily and Heather,” the synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, Tamra [Judge], Katie [Ginella] and Jenn [Pedranti] head to Tamra’s Big Bear house, where they dip their toes in the snow and some pie. Katie shares with the ladies that she feels set up by Gina, while Alexis [Bellino] reveals more trouble is heading Shannon’s way.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.