Accusations were flying during part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, but nothing left the ladies as speechless as Shannon Beador’s claim that her daughter Stella was once offered drugs by Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Things between Shannon, 56, and Braunwyn, 42, were tense from the beginning of the reunion, which aired on Wednesday, January 20. After Braunwyn accused Shannon and boyfriend John Janssen of having drinking problems, the Real For Real Cuisine founder called her beau backstage.

“It started getting into those issues that you and I are both so upset about. Braunwyn is a flipping nightmare. She’s just being mean, she’s being crazy,” Shannon said to John on the phone.

John, who Shannon confirmed had declined Bravo’s invitation to appear at the reunion, wasn’t happy. “I’m sorry, but Braunwyn is a sober alcoholic that wants to point fingers at everyone else that they’re alcoholics to make themselves feel better. It’s just wrong,” he said.

Shannon then hinted at bringing up the alleged drama with Stella.

“You and I have had many discussions about this, but if it’s appropriate and she and I are discussing certain stuff, I’m going to bring up the Stella issue,” she said.

Later on during Wednesday’s reunion, Kelly Dodd accused Braunwyn of faking her alcoholism for a story line on the series. When asked by Andy Cohen whether anyone on the cast (besides Emily Simpson) suspected Braunwyn had a drinking problem prior to filming season 15, Shannon stepped in.

“John and I spend a lot of time with Sean [Burke] and Braunwyn. … I [didn’t] know whether I was going to say this today, but as a mother, I’m going to,” Shannon said. “When my daughter Stella was 14 years old at her very first beach barbecue, you went up to her and said, ‘Stella, if you want the good stuff, text me.’” (Stella and twin sister Adeline turned 16 in June 2020. Shannon and ex-husband David Beador also share 18-year-old daughter Sophie.)

Braunwyn subsequently burst into tears. While the episode ended before she could reply, the mother of seven replied to a social media user about the accusations earlier this month.

“I honestly have no idea [if I said that to Stella]. I was drinking at the time,” she wrote. “I’ve heard from her what happened and made amends. I’ve since heard a very different version of what happened which isn’t at all what she said from someone I trust though.”

Braunwyn has been sober for nearly one year, revealing she was an alcoholic during the season 15 premiere.

Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, January 27, at 9 p.m. ET.