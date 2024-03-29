Tamra Judge, Jeana Keough and Tammy Knickerbocker are proving that the OG OC ladies still got it.

“We love a blast from the past!” Judge, 55, captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing with Real Housewives of Orange County alums Keough, 68, and Knickerbocker, 60, on Thursday, March 28.

Referencing her “cease and desist” flub during the season 6 finale, in which she threw legal docs and wine in Keough’s face and got her words mixed up, the Vena CBD owner added, “No red wine or cyst and deceased papers were thrown.”

Fans were quick to comment on the Bravolebrities’ reunion, with one social media user writing, “Love you all!!! What have Jeanna and Tammi [sic] been up to? Would love to see an RHOC legacy,” while another added, “This is making my little hardcore housewives heart burst!”

Knickerbocker also commented on the sweet snap, reminiscing about her time on the show. (She joined the Bravo franchise in 2007 and served as a main cast member on seasons 2 through 3, and appeared as a guest throughout the long-running series.)

“Was thinking I had my 40th bday on Bravo and can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” Knickerbocker wrote. “Bravo gave me such amazing memories, lifetime & New friends. Tamara loved laughing again with you. Just love you and your home was amazing. Jeana love ya and so happy we see each other all the time. Thanks for all the nice comments.”

After a follower responded to her comment with, “I think of you every time I see the OC gates knowing it was your home,” Knickerbocker added in a separate comment, “Yes those were the gates to my house. Those were the days!”

This isn’t the first time Judge and Keough have reunited. The pair – who had a falling out after Judge split from ex-husband Simon Barney and accused Keough of talking poorly about her in the press – posed for a photo together while out and about in May last year.

“Ran into an old friend today,” Judge captioned the picture via X before using the same cheeky joke: “No red wine or cyst and deceased papers were thrown.”

Keough previously opened up about the infamous wine-throwing incident while looking back at the shocking moment 10 years after it aired. (She starred on the show from season 1 through season 5, and made appearances as a guest throughout numerous seasons.)

“Ever got lemon or alcohol in your eye by accident, opening champagne or something?” the realtor said while speaking to Us Weekly in November 2021. “It was maybe a week and a half of [eye] drops and dilated my eyes. It burned. It was like a full glass of wine.”

Judge and Keough made up during the season 7 finale of RHOC, and in May 2021, Keough reflected on why she was able to put the fiasco behind her.

“I always thought we would [make up] because we were all like sisters in the beginning. We watched every episode together at my house,” she explained. “Our kids all were raised together for five or six years. I knew it was just something she did.”