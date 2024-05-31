Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan joked that Caroline Stanbury is a “new bitch with a new face” while discussing her costar’s recent facelift.

“Let me tell you something,” Chanel, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting RHODubai season 2. “I was not prepared.”

Chanel told Us that she was in the Hamptons when Caroline, 48, called her — 24 hours after the procedure.

“I was so scared for it, and then she tortured me every single day,” Chanel recalled. “She would call me to be like, ‘What do you think about the progress? What do you think about the progress?’ And it’s so hard for me now to look at her because I’m used to being pissed at her old face.”

Chanel joked that she no longer has bad blood with Caroline post facelift.

“I like this new face,” she continued. “It’s cute, it’s pretty, she looks fabulous, and I cannot be upset. Everything I was upset with her died with that face, the old one.”

RHODubai viewers watched Caroline and Chanel’s beef unfold during the show’s first season, which aired in 2022. Per Chanel, they “connected” after filming the season 1 reunion.

“We were traveling back to Dubai and she didn’t have a car that was picking [her] up,” Chanel recalled. “I was like, don’t worry girl, I got you. I’ll make sure you [get] home.”

After that moment, the duo “talked,” “jogged” and “had dinners” together.

“Our kids are teenagers, they’re both going to universities. So, we were talking about graduating,” Chanel told Us. “We have so much in common that you guys will get to see.”

She explained that “life’s too short” for a feud.

“That is so last season,” she continued. “This season we are getting along. We are laughing. I was just talking to her now and I’m happy about our friendship.”

Bravo dropped the RHODubai season 2 trailer in February, and it featured Caroline in an apparent rift with another cast member, Sara Al Madani.

“Follow me, or you’re against me,” Sara could be heard saying. At another point in the trailer, Caroline yelled, “You are a hypocrite, Sara.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premieres on Bravo Sunday, June , at 9:00 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET.