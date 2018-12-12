Here comes the bridezilla. Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub get into a heated argument over Danielle’s nuptials on the Wednesday, December 12, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“It was a really lonely day when I had my fitting and my alterations,” Danielle, 56, tells Margaret, 51, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga about her wedding dress in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peak of the episode. “I got a different gown all together.”

After Danielle accuses her costars of not being supportive while she plans her nuptials to now-estranged husband Marty Caffrey, Margaret claps back and tells her costar to not “even go there.”

“I was there for you so f—king much,” Margaret yells. “The way you just spoke to me is disgusting. … You know what you should f—king do? You should say no gifts. In lieu of gifts, donate to charity! ‘Cause you have a f—king house full of s—t and it’s your second wedding.”

The fashion designer then calls Danielle a “f—king bridezilla” and an “a—hole.”

Margaret told Us ahead of the RHONJ season 9 premiere in November that she and Danielle “are not as close as [they] used to be.” More recently, The Naked Truth author told Us that her costar is “100 percent phony.”

“She doesn’t have anything, she doesn’t bring anything, except for a loud mouth,” Danielle told Us exclusively on Sunday, December 9. “I think she’s probably three seconds away from being an evil bitch. There you go!”

While fans should expect to see Danielle and Marty’s May wedding on RHONJ season 9, the pair split in August after just three months of marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

