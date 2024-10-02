The Real Housewives of New York City is back and there’s already plenty of big drama in the Big Apple.

“We obviously have some expectations,” cast member Jessel Taank exclusively shared with Us Weekly ahead of the RHONY season 15 premiere. “With one season under the belt, you understand what this world is about. Ultimately, for us, we just really wanted to continue being fun and being entertaining. I think that’s what it should be and it should be lighthearted, and I hope that comes across for this new season.”

It wasn’t all fun and games during the Bravo premiere on Tuesday, October 1. In the first few minutes, viewers got a sense of the tension brewing between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan during a cast photo shoot.

According to Jessel, 44, the two “strong personalities” won’t see eye to eye this season.

“When they’re good, they’re great,” she said. “When they’re not, they’re not. You guys will watch it play out as the season goes on. I think what happened in the last season finale — where Brynn sort of outs Ubah’s love interest — I think that really put a lot of doubt and it did cast a lot of, I think, tension in their friendship from that moment on.”

One friendship that appears to be in a better place is Jessel’s bond with Sai De Silva. While the duo spent much of season 14 butting heads, Tuesday’s episode showed the pair in a good spot.

“I feel like I grew closer to Sai,” Jessel teased. “Obviously, that was a shocking one because of how we left things last season, but we definitely, you sort of see our relationship kind of flourish and it’s definitely in a better place.”

One storyline that Jessel wants to end for good is whether or not Erin Lichy called Jenna Lyons “poor” behind her back.

After Erin, 37, denied the allegations in the RHONY season premiere, Jessel hopes the entire cast can focus more on moving forward and less on the past.

“It literally is the bane of my existence,” she joked to Us. “I think we squash it pretty quickly, but it is very funny because to insinuate that Jenna Lyons does not have money or is having issues, it is just really ironic to me.”

Season 15 will also introduce art curator Racquel Chevremont and designer Rebecca Minkoff to the cast. While the ladies stayed out of the fighting in the premiere during Brynn’s cast event, the trailer shows that not even the newbies can avoid drama.

“[Racquel] is so quintessentially New York. She’s such a badass, and she adds a very interesting dynamic to the group,” Jessel teased. “I had never met Rebecca before. We’re obviously mingled in the same circles, but it’s been a pleasure getting to know her.”

