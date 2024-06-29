The Real Housewives of New York City “just recently” wrapped season 15, and star Erin Lichy immediately needed to unwind.

“I [will] go out to the Hamptons and immediately disconnect. I turn off my phone,” Erin, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at her and DJ Eliad Cohen’s Pride Weekend kickoff party at New York City’s Dimes in the Gansevoort Hotel on Thursday, June 27. “This week I’m working [in Manhattan] and I go out tomorrow morning and I will disconnect.”

She added, “I need to be one-on-one with my friends, [and] my birthday is in a couple of days. I need me time.”

Bravo rebooted the RHONY cast for season 14 last year, costarring Erin, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The upcoming episodes will also see art curator Racquel Chevremont receive an apple for the first time. While few details — including a premiere date — have been revealed, Erin gave Us a brief teaser during the Pride Month bash.

“I can say it’s explosive and dramatic,” Erin said. “I need a break mentally after all of that.”

According to Erin, there will also be some “dirty s—t” playing out on season 15.

“I really enjoy filming and I really enjoy it when we’re having fun and we’re in a good group, but I don’t enjoy it when things get dirty,” Erin added.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen previously told Us that season 15 would be “really good.”

“I was in a meeting today, kind of a status report about what’s going on,” Andy, 55, told Us in May. “I’m really excited.”

Now that RHONY has wrapped, Erin, for her part, is looking forward to spending the summer with her three children. Erin and her husband, Abe Lichy, share sons Levi, 9, and Elijah, 4, and daughter Layla, 7.

“[They often say,] ‘Mommy, I’m not going to sleep because it’s still blue sky and even though you’re telling me it’s 7:00 and it’s bedtime, I’m not going to sleep,’” she quipped to Us of her kids’ “funniest” moments off-camera. “I’m like, ‘F—king summer.’”

The summer season also aligns with June’s Pride Month.

“For me, Pride Month is one of the best months,” Erin gushed. “Ever since I was on a float in the Pride parade, I thought I needed to be more involved. [Co-hosting DJ Eliad’s party] is a no-brainer.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell