Andy Cohen is spilling all the Real Housewives tea.

Andy, 55, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with FRESCA Mixed on Thursday, May 23, and weighed in on everything from Jenna Lyons’ surprise The Real Housewives of New York City return to Jennifer Tilly’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting.

“[To be honest], I didn’t think she was going to want to come back,” the Bravo boss revealed of Jenna, who joined RHONY as part of the reboot last year. “I hoped in the best possible world we would get her back as a ‘friend,’ but she wanted to come back full throttle and I’m so glad she did.”

After RHONY season 14 came to an end in October 2023, fans were convinced that Jenna wouldn’t return, but they were in for a pleasant surprise when her name was among those returning in the official March announcement.

If given the option to join any Housewives franchise, Andy said it would be RHONY, mostly so he “didn’t have to leave town,” he quipped. “I think I would fit right in.”

The show’s executive producer also teased a “really good” season in the works. “I was in a meeting today, kind of a status report about what’s going on,” he told Us. “I’m really excited.”

Of course, Andy had to weigh in on the recently announced RHOBH newbies as well. (Bozoma Saint John was announced as a main cast member on Wednesday, May 22, while Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will appear in “friend of” roles.)

Jennifer, an actress and professional poker player, was a “really exciting” casting choice for the franchise, Andy added.

“I found out so much about her in her casting interview that I didn’t already know,” he said. “That really helped me see her in a new light, so I hope that we get to show her in this light.”

He also teased that Kathy being back will create a “great dynamic” with the women. Kathy recently made a brief appearance at the RHOBH season 13 reunion earlier this year ahead of her casting news.

Andy also briefly touched on The Real Housewives of Orange County, noting that they are “firing on all cylinders” while filming season 18. As for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there are “some great new women and a great returning group,” he said.

As Andy gears up for summer, he told Us that Housewives aren’t the only thing on his radar. The reality TV mogul has invited fans to join the FRESCA Mixed Club and get year-round VIP access to exclusive perks, plus the opportunity to try the brand’s new variety pack.

“The FRESCA Mixed Club is great for fans of the brand, like me,” he gushed. “There’s benefits that you can get all year long including partying with me. There’s four brand new flavors of FRESCA Mixed that have just come out — my favorite is black cherry.”