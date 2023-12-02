The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas has learned that not everyone can be trusted after she made the transition from “friend” to full-time Housewife.

“I’m naive, I want to be friends with everyone,” Angie, 50, exclusively revealed during the latest installment of Us Weekly’s “Housewives’ Happy Hour.”

She continued: “I learned that everyone is not your friend, and that’s sad. I was hoping that everyone would have the same mentality as me, but it’s a little eye-opener that sadly you have to be cautious with some people.”

Angie initially appeared on RHOSLC during season 2, becoming a regular cast member when season 4 debuted in September. Fans have seen her clash with Meredith Marks this season as rumors about Angie’s husband, Shawn Trujillo, having affairs with men take center stage. Tension began to build after Angie crashed Meredith’s Palm Springs trip, and the drama hasn’t slowed down since.

“I say your jewelry’s dusty, and this is where you take it? Look, here’s the bottom line. If people need to hitch their wagon to me to be relevant, let them.” Angie said in an October episode. “Everyone in Salt Lake City knows the truth. These rumors about infidelity have never existed.”

Despite the rumors about her personal life, Angie is trying to stay above it all. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is don’t believe everything because people will say anything to be relevant,” she told Us.

When asked about Meredith’s sporadic use of different accents — viewers were taken aback by the sound of Meredith’s voice during a disastrous dinner in Palm Springs — Angie claimed, “Meredith has multiple personalities. … Today I’m British, today I’m Greek, today I’m American. I don’t know, it’s fun, good for her. Lots of role playing going on.”

She went on to speculate that alcohol might contribute to Meredith’s bizarre behavior. “Look, I stay pretty sober while filming and just in general, so I don’t know if it’s the wine,” Angie told Us. “I don’t know what it is that brings on these accents and these personalities.”

Angie’s spontaneous arrival in Palm Springs was all in good fun, but she will “never again” be showing up to any trips uninvited. “I wish people had the same sense of humor that I do,” Angie told Us. “Look, I’m all down for the fun, and next time, hopefully, I’ll be the hostess and I will include everyone.”

While she has certainly made her fair share of frenemies on the show, Angie has also made some unbreakable bonds with her costars. “Not everyone’s your friend,” Angie said. “But I have my friends by my side, and I’m so grateful for that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi