Falice fans, rejoice! FP Jones and Alice Cooper’s relationship has been up in the air since Riverdale’s debut, but season 3 will finally include a hookup between Betty’s mom (Madchen Amick) and Jughead’s dad (Skeet Ulrich), as shown in the newest trailer. The steamy video shows the two barely dressed in bed together, and it’s not just a one-time thing!

“We’re gonna see some Falice … maybe rolling around in bed and it may happen more than once,” Amick, 47, told Us Weekly at the 4th annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards, where she was honored for her work with The National Alliance on Mental Illness. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be smooth sailing, as she notes: “We can’t let anybody in Riverdale live happily ever after.”

Season 3 of Riverdale will also include Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) mom Gladys coming back to town, which will definitely ruffle the feathers in the Falice relationship. “She’s a badass, an ex-serpent,” Sprouse told Us in July about his mom. “She’s gonna be trouble.”

Ulrich echoed those sentiments, telling Us that while they’ve been estranged, FP and Jughead’s mother “are still married.”

However, what’s meant to be will find its way, and Amick admitted that she felt FP and Alice were endgame. “I think they’re both really good for each other. They’re like Bonnie and Clyde,” she recently told Us. “They’re both fiery and strong and clearly something happened that broke them apart but I think they belong with each other. They’re each other’s soulmates.”

Riverdale season 3 premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

