Kardashians fans haven’t been able to keep up with all members of the famous family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but that’s about to change. Kim Kardashian told Andy Cohen that her brother, Rob Kardashian, will return to the E! reality show for its upcoming 16th season.

The 38-year-old announced the news as she and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, January 14. During the interview, Cohen relayed a fan question and asked how Rob has been doing.

“He’s doing good,” Kim told the 50-year-old host.

Added Khloé, 34: “He’s great.”

“I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season,” Kim revealed. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’”

Rob, 31, only appeared in two episodes of season 14 and skipped season 15 altogether. He and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna starred in their own self-titled reality show on E! in 2016, but the show’s planned second season was called off when the couple ended their engagement that December.

If Rob does return to his reality roots, KUWTK producers will have a lot of drama to spotlight. As his sisters sat down with Cohen, for instance, the Arthur George sock designer was having dinner with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, who had gotten into a physical altercation with Chyna, 30, two days prior.

Rob has also clashed with the model in recent months: She seemingly dissed him on Instagram in November after he filed to reduce his child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premieres on E! later this year.

