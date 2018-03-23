She won’t hear it! Roseanne Barr defended her support for President Donald Trump and slammed Hillary Clinton during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 65-year-old actress stopped by the late-night show on Thursday, March 22, to promote her highly anticipated Roseanne reboot. Barr will reprise her role as Roseanne Conner, again bringing her own political views to the character.

Kimmel, 50, didn’t hold back while questioning Barr about her political beliefs. “I’m shocked, because I know you were a socially liberal person in general,” he said.

She quipped back, “I’m still the same. You all moved! You all went so f–king far out you lost everybody. I mean, seriously.”

Barr, who has outspokenly backed 71-year-old Trump, added: “A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail. Because we don’t want [Mike] Pence! Are you f–king kidding me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the freaking president? Well then, zip that f–king lip.”

Kimmel then grilled Barr on her relationship with the Clintons. “I was [friends with them at one point],” she admitted. Kimmel reminded her that she once took to Twitter to accuse the former presidential nominee, 70, of “being a murderer.”

“I deleted it, so f–k you,” she shot back while giving Kimmel the finger. “I had some disagreements with her foreign policy … Did you agree with her foreign policy?”

“Listen,” Kimmel replied. “Never mind her foreign policy. How about Captain Wacko we’ve got running the country here?”

Barr, who ran for the presidency under the Peace and Freedom Party in 2012 hasn’t shied away from voicing her support for the real estate magnate on Twitter. The Emmy winner also told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2016 of the then-candidate, “I think we would be so lucky if Trump won. Because then it wouldn’t be Hillary.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET. Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

