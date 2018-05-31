Grasping at straws? Roseanne Barr retweeted a theory claiming Michelle Obama is to blame for Roseanne’s cancellation.

The 65-year-old comedian shared an endless stream of ideas on Twitter about the ABC sitcom’s cancellation. One such theory is that Obama told ABC executives to cancel Roseanne.

Barr retweeted a post on Tuesday, May 29, that read, “BREAKING: According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate……developing.”

“This makes alot more sense then most things…” read the retweet the Golden Globe winner shared.

Barr then replied to the original tweet, asking, “Is this true?”

Roseanne was canceled on Tuesday, May 29, after Barr tweeted that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” ABC called the former executive producer’s remark “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” in a statement announcing the end of the show.

Since the news broke, Barr has used Twitter to keep her thoughts on the matter — and the views of people who support her — in the public eye. The Roseanne creator blamed Ambien for her racist tweet on Wednesday, May 30, and later hinted at retaliation against the network for canceling her series. “You guys make me feel like fighting back,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.”

Roseanne premiered to high ratings in March and was quickly renewed for season 11, though the show and its leading lady were often controversial.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!