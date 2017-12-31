Keep dreaming! Roseanne star Michael Fishman took fans down memory lane on Saturday, December 30, with a sweet video posted to Twitter.

In the clip, the actor, who played Roseanne and Dan Conner’s son D.J. on the hit sitcom and is reprising his role in the 2018 reboot, showed off “the famous Stage 2” where the hit ’90s sitcom filmed.

#Roseanne fans

Thank you for supporting @RoseanneOnABC Working together again is a dream come true. For me the show symbolizes using laughter to overcome life's challenges and chasing dreams. See you March 27! pic.twitter.com/gdO587hd5D — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) December 30, 2017

“Back in the day, this is where we filmed the original nine years of the show,” he explained as he panned across a nondescript beige building.

The 36-year-old actor then walked over to a plaque for the Mary Tyler Moore Show. “When I was a kid, Roseanne brought us right up to this and read this to me. … She said, ‘One day, when it’s all done, we’re gonna have one of these. We’re gonna have one of these plaques because we’re going to be here long enough.’ And nine years later, here it is.”

Fishman went on to urge fans to follow their dreams: “I watched somebody achieve their dream. And now, we’re back, doing season 10, and who knows, maybe season 11, depending on what happens and how fans feel. But this, for me, is proof why you chase your dreams.”

The highly anticipated Roseanne reboot will feature the original cast of Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Johnny Galecki, Laurie Metcalf, Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard. The show will also be introducing Emmy Kenney and Ames McNamara as Harris and Mark, David and Darlene’s children. Sarah Chalke, who briefly replaced Goranson as Becky, will also return, but in a new role.

The reboot premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

