Royal Wedding 2018: Play Us Weekly’s Drinking Game

Grab your fascinator, your royal-obsessed friends and a Pimm’s Cup cocktail! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally tying the knot on Saturday, May 19, and to join in on the celebration, Us Weekly has rounded up a fun and easy drinking game to play.

If you’re over 21, follow the directions below during the occasion. And please, drink responsibly. (If you’re under 21, play along with the U.K.’s favorite beverage — tea!)

Take a sip when…

They mention Meghan’s former USA series, Suits, or someone from the cast arrives

A person in the crowd waves a British flag

They mention Thomas Markle or his absence from the big day

They compare Harry and Meghan’s wedding to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 2011 nuptials

Duchess Kate arrives (and you can’t tell she gave birth less than a month ago)

One of the bridesmaids or pageboys cries

Prince William whispers anything to Prince Harry

They use British cliches like “teatime,” “cheerio” or “God save the Queen”

They mention Princess Diana

Meghan arrives at the Church

Prince Charles takes her arm to escort her down the aisle

Harry sneaks a peek as she walks towards him

Take three sips when…

Prince George looks unamused or makes one of his infamous grumpy faces

A female guest shows up without a hat on

One of Harry’s ex-girlfriends arrives

Princess Charlotte steals the attention away from Meghan

All five Spice Girls’ reunite (Or stand up and sing the chorus from “When 2 Become 1”)

Someone has a wardrobe malfunction

They bring up Samantha Markle

Finish your drink when…

Harry and Meghan say officially say “I do!”

