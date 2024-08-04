Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoyed a special date in the City of Love during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gosling, 43, and Mendes, 50, made a low-key appearance at the Sunday, August 4, women’s gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Stadium. The Barbie star sported a white T-shirt underneath a flannel button-down, which he completed with a green Olympics-branded baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Mendes also camouflaged her face with a pair of specs but sported a black top instead.

Gosling and Mendes, who also attended the dressage individual Grand Prix at Versailles earlier this weekend, were joined by their two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2012 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple often keep their family life private.

“She is with the girls and when she works, I stay home with the girls too. I couldn’t be here without her,” Gosling told Extra in April. “[She’s also] become the best acting coach I have ever had. It’s endless how much she helps me.”

Aside from filming schedules and various accompanying commitments, Gosling would rather stay home with his family.

“My priorities changed and I wanted to be with my kids,” he told GQ in February. “It’s going super fast. I hear the clock ticking. I don’t know how much time I’m going to get, and I don’t want to spend it in the wrong place. I know I’m not spending it in the wrong place if I’m with my family.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Gosling often works in “big spurts” and then sets a hiatus to recuperate with his loved ones.

“They are trying to keep their daughters’ lives as normal as possible and don’t want them growing up in Hollywood,” a second insider said in April, noting they don’t employ nannies to watch the girls. “When Eva travels, Ryan is more than happy to stay home.”

The first source adds, “Ryan always encourages Eva to pursue the projects she believes in and gladly steps up to the plate to take care of the kids whenever she needs. He reads to the kids, takes them to games, puts them to sleep, cooks their dinners — everything, really. He devotes almost all his time to his family. He enjoys taking care of the girls and spoiling Eva, too.”