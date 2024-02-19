Former Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan revealed which members of the Disney Channel girl group she doesn’t “really” talk to anymore.

Bryan, 39, starred in 2003’s Disney Channel Original Movie The Cheetah Girls and two sequels alongside Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams. “Raven and Adrienne and I have not really spoken too much,” Bryan told E! News on Monday, February 19. However, Bryan shared that she and Williams, 37, have remained close in the years after The Cheetah Girls.

“Kiely has been one of my best friends since the start to end,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “From the first movie, we really connected. And we were so sad when filming ended because we thought that was gonna be it. And then when we picked up with doing performances and then into the Christmas tour and beyond — continuing seven years — we’ve stayed so close.”

As for her relationship (or lack thereof) with Raven, 38, and Bailon-Houghton, 40, Bryan attributed this to simply “losing touch,” the way you would with an old coworker. “As you do, when you work with people and then you’re together for so long and so much intense time and then they’re not there after that,” she explained.

Despite growing apart, at least one-half of The Cheetah Girls have remained “Cheetah Sisters.” Bryan was even Williams’ maid of honor at her 2016 wedding to Brandon Cox. Two years later, Williams returned the favor as maid of honor for Bryan’s wedding to Jordan Lunberg in 2018.

While she’s grown apart from two of her Disney Channel costars, Bryan still has positive memories from that time of her life. “The hotel felt like a dorm room,” she recalled. “We were just running back and forth to everyone’s room, hanging out, watching movies in Raven’s room, watching music videos in Adrienne’s. We were just going back and forth, and it was just such a fun time.”

Though the Cheetah Girls likely won’t return as a foursome any time soon, Bryan holds no ill will towards her former costars. “Watching Raven and her career as well as Adrienne and her career flourish has been so incredible,” she told E! News. “I love seeing all of the work that they’ve done. And it’s just been really fun to watch from afar.”

This is not to say The Cheetah Girls franchise was not home to any drama. In a 2020 Instagram Live with Williams, Raven shared that she felt “excluded” from the other girls, which ultimately led to her choice not to return for the third movie, The Cheetah Girls: One World, in 2008. In the same Live, Williams mentioned she and Bailon-Houghton, who were once in the girl group 3LW together, had their own issues with each other to contend with.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” the That’s So Raven alum told Williams. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded … We have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”