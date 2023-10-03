Hold on to your broomsticks — because spooky season means it’s time to re-watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The iconic sitcom ran from 1996 to 2003 and starred Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role. The show famously aired Halloween-themed episodes for six out of its seven seasons, giving viewers what they want — and deserve — from a series following a teen witch, her two aunts and their talking cat, Salem.

Sabrina’s Halloween episodes are well-known for their wacky story lines, magical shenanigans and epic Halloween parties — but there was one iconic icon that Hart wishes could have made an appearance: Elvira.

“I don’t know why we didn’t have her [on the show]. It’s kind of weird,” Hart told E! News in October 2021. “I probably should have started some sort of Halloween party or teamed up with Elvira to do X, Y, or Z, but [it] never happened.”

While Hart told the outlet that she didn’t “always enjoy” playing Sabrina on screen, she did love “every minute” of being part of the production — which only got more fun when it came time to shoot the annual October special.

“It was never a dull day on the set of Sabrina thanks to the brilliant writers and amazing cast and crew,” Hart said during an October 2022 episode of her “What Women Binge” podcast. “And Halloween always elevated that around the set.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at every Sabrina the Teenage Witch Halloween episode:

‘A Halloween Story’: Season 1, Episode 5

Halloween is the most important day of the year at the Spellman household — but Sabrina has other priorities. When she’d rather attend Harvey’s (Nate Richert) party, Salem (voiced by Nick Bakay) suggests a clone spell so she can be in two places at once. The problem? Her clone can only say three phrases.

The real Sabrina heads to her family function — where she meets troublemaker cousin Amanda (played by Melissa’s real-life sister Emily Hart) and connects with her late grandmother (Alice Ghostley) — and Salem reunites with a long-lost love. Things with her clone also seem to be going off without a hitch — until it agrees to streak naked at Harvey’s bash. Luckily the real Sabrina shows up just in time — and blames the streaking on her rival, Libby (Jenna Leigh Green).

‘A River of Candy Corn Runs Through It’: Season 2, Episode 7

After Sabrina and her BFF, Valerie (Lindsay Sloane), aren’t invited to Libby’s Halloween party, they decide to throw a soirée of their own. Aunt Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Aunt Zelda (Beth Broderick) are excited to help bring the big bash to life — but their excitement leads to a magical disaster full of talking furniture, an overflow of candy corn and ghoulish figures come to life.

While Sabrina is sure she’s been set up for social ruin, her classmates think the effects are fake — and praise her for throwing such an iconic Halloween rager.

10,000 Maniacs also perform, so you’re clearly in for a good time.

‘Good Will Haunting’: Season 3, Episode 6

If you’re looking for a spookier Sabrina episode, season 3’s “Good Will Haunting” is it — complete with a scare warning from Salem himself!

While Hilda and Zelda have to attend their Aunt Beulah’s (Jo Anne Worley) “boring” annual Halloween party — which they’ve run out of excuses to skip — Sabrina manages to bail. The decision to skip out comes back to haunt her — literally — through a Molly Dolly given to her from Beulah as punishment.

While the doll, Frankenstein and a mummy begin to terrorize Sabrina and her friends — and a terrified Salem — Hilda and Zelda find themselves trapped at the party, which is being held at an insane asylum.

Sabrina eventually rescues her aunts (but not before they get turned into chickens). Beulah eventually orders the doll to stop her haunting, but it’s a little too late: Sabrina’s friends are already creeped out and running for their lives.

‘The Phantom Menace’: Season 4, Episode 6

Sabrina meets The Walking Dead? Once again narrated by Salem, Sabrina decides she’s too old to celebrate Halloween. She takes a late shift at her new barista job, but Hilda and Zelda remind her that witches can’t escape the holiday — no matter how hard they try.

Her aunts — who are distracted by dinner guest Edgar Allen Poe — turn out to be right, as a group of zombies trap Sabrina in the coffee shop. Luckily, the undead are just looking to party, once again leaving the teen witch with the title of best Halloween party thrower ever.

Sabrina is left with the cleanup, but her boss — and future boyfriend — Josh (David Scott Lascher) gives her a free pass. “Halloween should be fun,” he says.

‘The Halloween Scene’: Season 5, Episode 6

Sabrina is in college now — and Sabrina is determined to show her friends how great spooky season can be with her best Halloween party yet. She plans the event at her aunts’ house while they are out of town and even schedules real monsters to make an appearance, but the idea backfires when she finds herself playing couples therapist to Frankenstein and his bride.

Sabrina is able to reignite their romance, convince her friends the monsters aren’t real and clean up before the episodes end — leaving her All Hallows Eve legacy intact.

‘Murder on the Halloween Express’: Season 6, Episode 4

In what would be the final Sabrina the Teenage Witch Halloween installment, Sabrina convinces her friends to attend a party on a Mystery Train — which ends up being from the Other Realm.

While having to hide magic from her pals, Sabrina is tasked with solving the mystery or else risk her mortal friends having to live the train’s events for eternity.

Hilda, Zelda and Salem come to the rescue — of course — by helping solve the murder, allowing everyone to go free. But we won’t tell you whodunnit, because that would spoil all the fun.