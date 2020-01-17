What the SAG Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

The 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards reflected a very different Hollywood two decades ago. HBO was the undisputed champion of both comedy and drama television, Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry were still rising talents and an 11-year-old Haley Joel Osment was competing against Michael Caine, who was then six times his age.

Tinseltown’s brightest stars converged at the Shrine Auditorium on March 12, 2000, for what was only the sixth-ever SAG Awards ceremony, during which The Sopranos and American Beauty hit it big.

As film and TV buffs await the 2020 SAG Awards, watch the video above to see what the awards show was like at the turn of the millennium.