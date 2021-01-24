A Netflix fan! Sarah Ferguson not only has binged Bridgerton twice, but she’s also checked out The Crown, she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent,” the Duchess of York, 61, told Us while promoting her new book, Her Heart for a Compass. “I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

Her 1986 nuptials to Prince Andrew was featured in the royal drama, with Tom Byrne portraying Andrew, 60, and Jessica Aquilina playing Ferguson.

While not all members of the royal family have spoken out about the Netflix series, which debuted season 4 in November 2020, some have voiced their concern. Princess Diana‘s brother Earl Charles Spencer spoke out during an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh that same month, reminding viewers that the show is fiction.

“The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp, and I said ‘Obviously not,’” he recalled during the special. “The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson also spent time streaming Shonda Rhimes‘ Bridgerton, which became a massive hit on Netflix immediately after it dropped last month.

“I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I’m obsessed with it,” the Budgie the Little Helicopter author added. “I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.

She continued, “The costumes and set designs were incredible too. The way Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous, and I was really impressed.”

Ferguson shared that the show also has a personal connection to her. “I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home,” the U.K. native said. “I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series.”

Her Heart for a Compass will be released in August.