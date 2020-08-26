Left in the dark! Sarah Hyland may be engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, who has been spotted on the set of The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean she has any inside scoop into what’s happening with season 16.

“I don’t know what the f–k is going on, but I am losing my mind trying to keep up with it. I quit,” the actress, 29, told E! News in an interview posted on Tuesday, August 25. “If Wells was catching me up, I still couldn’t tell you.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Adams, 36, was at the La Quinta Resort where season 16 is filming with both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. Crawley, 39, was the original Bachelorette but decided to exit the show after finding love in less than two weeks.

“At this point, I am not paying attention to what is going on with Bachelor Nation. I am just waiting for it to air,” the Modern Family alum said. “I will get my popcorn, a bottle of wine and maybe have one of my girlfriends get tested [for coronavirus] so she can come over and we can dish about it.”

Hyland, who got engaged to the Bachelorette alum in July 2019, also noted that she can’t wait to see the unprecedented season — and assumes the rest of the world feels the same way.

“I guess it’s a two-for-one, so that’s great,” the New York native added. “I am into the drama of the show, like everyone else is. If anyone is actually a Bachelor fan and they aren’t excited about having two Bachelorettes in one season, they aren’t really a fan I guess.”

The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere in the fall, may also include cameos from other members of Bachelor Nation as many have been spotted on set — including Ashley Iaconetti, Hannah Ann Sluss, Sydney Lotuaco and Becca Kufrin.

Additionally, Us exclusively broke the news that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will temporarily step in for host Chris Harrison at some point during the season, as he had to quarantine after flying to Texas to move his son into college.

The Bachelorette is set to air on ABC Tuesdays this fall.