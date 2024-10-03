American Horror Story staple Sarah Paulson is here for Kim Kardashian’s role on the show’s latest iteration, Delicate.

“I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress,” Paulson, 49, told Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview published on Thursday, October 3. “She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Kardashian, 43, starred as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series opposite Emma Roberts.

“I keep saying this, she knew every line and I just thought she was so good,” Roberts, 33, previously told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this year. “I loved watching her and it was really fun to work with her. And I just love that every season of that show, Ryan Murphy always makes a fun surprise casting decision and it’s as fun for the viewers as it is for the other actors on the show.”

After the success of the Delicate, Murphy, 58, created a new legal drama titled All’s Fair with Kardashian in mind. Paulson will also appear in the upcoming procedural.

“I think the show we’re about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she’s going to be glorious on it,” Paulson gushed on Thursday. “I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero.”

In All’s Fair, Kardashian plays a lawyer at an all-female firm. (Kardashian herself is an aspiring attorney, passing the “baby bar” in 2021 after three failed attempts.)

“I’m going to be playing a high-powered divorce attorney,” Kardashian said on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” in June. “I will be channeling Laura Wasser, if that resonates with anybody. … I’m really excited about it.”

She continued, “That confidence that [Ryan] believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV.”

Elsewhere during the Variety sit-down with Chloë Sevigny, the reality TV star detailed her enjoyment on set.

“It started off as something that was a challenge to myself, and I got an amazing opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy,” Kardashian recalled. “He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it. And then he said, ‘I really want to write something for you. Would you consider doing American Horror Story?’ I obviously know the franchise — and it was an honor. Sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push.”