Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian are assembling an all-star cast for their upcoming show, All’s Fair.

Less than three months after making her American Horror Story debut on season 12 of Murphy’s iconic series in September 2023, it was announced that Kardashian would collaborate with the Emmy winner for a second time on a legal drama for Hulu.

The series is set to follow an all-female team of divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. In addition to starring in the show, Kardashian is also set to executive produce along with Murphy and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Sarah Paulson shared her excitement about working with Kardashian in an October 2024 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, stating, “I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Paulson, one of Murphy’s frequent collaborators, added: “I think the show we’re about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she’s going to be glorious on it. I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero.”

Scroll down for everything you need to know about All’s Fair:

What is the Plot of ‘All’s Fair’?

While exact plot details about the show are being kept under wraps, Kardashian will star as a divorce lawyer who works in an all-female law firm in L.A.

Paulson revealed that she had read the show’s first two scripts during an October 2024 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s going to be incredibly sexy, it’s going to be really fun and there’s already a yummy text chain that’s happening with all of us girls that’s really fun,” she shared.

When Does ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere?

It is unknown when All’s Fair will premiere on Hulu. Deadline reported in December 2023 that the show is expected to start production in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025.

Who Has Joined the ‘All’s Fair’ Cast?

Variety reported in August 2024 that Glenn Close will play the head of the all-female law firm at the center of the show’s story. In addition to Kardashian and Paulson, the series will also star Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O’Neill.

Halle Berry was attached to star in and executive produce the project in July 2024 but exited the series later that month.

Why Did Halle Berry Exit ‘All’s Fair’?

One week after her casting was announced, Variety reported that Berry parted ways with the project due to a scheduling conflict.

“You know, things happen for a reason,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2024. “[But] I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great. … [It’s] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh. But next time!”