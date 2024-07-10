Savannah Guthrie had such a wild time at the Today Christmas party that she left without a tooth.

“When you’re at the Today show Christmas party, it starts at, like, 3 p.m. Lot of day drinking. It was – I don’t know,” Guthrie, 52, explained during a Tuesday, July 9, appearance with Today coanchor Hoda Kotb on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Guthrie, who has been a coanchor on Today since 2012, recalled one particular instance during the annual holiday party at New York’s Rockefeller Center when she hung back with Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Jarrett.

“Well, anyway, we all left. The next thing I know, the morning I wake up I’m like –,” Guthrie said, rubbing her teeth with her tongue. “I feel like something’s missing. It was a molar. I was like, ‘Where is it?’ They’re like, ‘Maybe it’s at the Pebble Bar.’”

Related: Savannah Guthrie’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Multiple COVID-19 Diagnoses and... As upbeat as she may seem on TV, Savannah Guthrie knows what it’s like to deal with loss. Alongside her incredible success as the cohost of Today, the television journalist has also had her fair share of hardships throughout the years. In 1988, when she was 16 years old, Guthrie’s dad died of a heart […]

Guthrie noted that she “didn’t get it fixed for weeks” because of the holidays.

Guthrie’s funny holiday story comes less than a month after she took some time off from Today to celebrate her daughter’s school graduation ceremony.

“Moving up to middle school,” Guthrie captioned an Instagram Story picture of her daughter and fellow students on stage in a school auditorium. “When did this happen?”

Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, and son, Charley, 7, with husband Michael Feldman.

The Today host loves to include her children in her job as much as possible. She invited Vale to a Meghan Trainor performance in June and FaceTimed Charley during the U.S. Navy Band’s performance to celebrate Fleet Week in May.

Related: A Guide to the ‘Today’ Show Hosts’ Families: Get to Know Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

Guthrie has previously gushed about how becoming a parent in life helps her roll with unexpected moments she faces balancing her kids with her job.

“By this time in life, you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” Guthrie told Good Housekeeping in March 2022. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

Guthrie noted that “there are a lot of older parents” in New York so she and her husband “don’t stick out like sore thumb[s].”

“Sometimes I wonder on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, ‘Do younger parents feel this way?’” she shared with the outlet. “And the answer is yes. I know them, they’re my friends – and they’re exhausted. All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it.”