Savannah Guthrie Woke Up Missing a Tooth After a ‘Today’ Christmas Party

By
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Waking Up Missing a Tooth After a Today Show Christmas Party
Savannah Guthrie had such a wild time at the Today Christmas party that she left without a tooth.

“When you’re at the Today show Christmas party, it starts at, like, 3 p.m. Lot of day drinking. It was – I don’t know,” Guthrie, 52, explained during a Tuesday, July 9, appearance with Today coanchor Hoda Kotb on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Guthrie, who has been a coanchor on Today since 2012, recalled one particular instance during the annual holiday party at New York’s Rockefeller Center when she hung back with Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Jarrett.

“Well, anyway, we all left. The next thing I know, the morning I wake up I’m like –,” Guthrie said, rubbing her teeth with her tongue. “I feel like something’s missing. It was a molar. I was like, ‘Where is it?’ They’re like, ‘Maybe it’s at the Pebble Bar.’”

Guthrie noted that she “didn’t get it fixed for weeks” because of the holidays.

Guthrie’s funny holiday story comes less than a month after she took some time off from Today to celebrate her daughter’s school graduation ceremony.

“Moving up to middle school,” Guthrie captioned an Instagram Story picture of her daughter and fellow students on stage in a school auditorium. “When did this happen?”

Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, and son, Charley, 7, with husband Michael Feldman.

The Today host loves to include her children in her job as much as possible. She invited Vale to a Meghan Trainor performance in June and FaceTimed Charley during the U.S. Navy Band’s performance to celebrate Fleet Week in May.

Guthrie has previously gushed about how becoming a parent in life helps her roll with unexpected moments she faces balancing her kids with her job.

“By this time in life, you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” Guthrie told Good Housekeeping in March 2022. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

Guthrie noted that “there are a lot of older parents” in New York so she and her husband “don’t stick out like sore thumb[s].”

“Sometimes I wonder on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, ‘Do younger parents feel this way?’” she shared with the outlet. “And the answer is yes. I know them, they’re my friends – and they’re exhausted. All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it.”

