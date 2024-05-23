Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wasn’t trying to stir the pot when it came to Ariana Madix‘s apparent estrangement from her brother Jeremy Madix.

Shay, 39, took to social media on Tuesday, May 22, to share a video of herself celebrating Jeremy’s birthday with her husband, Brock Davies, and their 3-year-old daughter, Summer. Jeremy’s fiancée Rachael could also be seen in the video — but Ariana, 38, didn’t appear to be at the event.

A Bravo fan took to X to question Shay’s intentions, writing, “I could be reading too much into it, but did Scheana purposely show the whole table to make it known that Ariana is not spending her brother’s birthday with him?”

In response, Shay denied the insinuation. “Def reading too much into it lol,” she wrote on X. “I was simply showing my daughter singing and his fiancé. 🎂.”

Shay has been publicly spending more time with Jeremy, 32, since he confirmed he has been on the outs with Ariana. Jeremy surprised Vanderpump Rules fans earlier this year when he mentioned on a podcast that he hasn’t been in contact with his sister, which he later clarified.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things,” Jeremy exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée.”

According to Jeremy, the relationship between Ariana and his fiancée caused the breakdown in communication between them.

“I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?” he explained. “I feel like no one can really put their finger on why that [was going on]. Ariana is a sweet, kind girl. I love her so much.”

Jeremy said he was confident he would reconcile with Ariana down the line.

“I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon.’ Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried,” he added. “I haven’t heard from her and I would love to hear from her when she can. I know she’s super busy and I’m extremely supportive of everything that she’s doing and everything that she’s accomplished, but I miss her and I would love to hear from her.”

Jeremy concluded: “That’s my sister, she changed my diapers. She loves me very much. She’s always kind of seen herself as my protector, and I would say most certainly we could get to a point of being closer. That’s kind of what I’m yearning for.”

Ariana has yet to publicly address the alleged issues between her and Jeremy. Shay, however, has weighed in on the drama after she was asked about her close bond with Jeremy.

“I’ve always been close with Jeremy. They are both family to me. He is like a little brother and has been for over a decade,” Shay said during a fan Q&A on an April episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “I see him when I go down to San Diego. And he got engaged yesterday and they were in L.A. They live down in Oceanside and got engaged in Malibu and were staying in West Hollywood for the night, so on their way back to WeHo, they stopped by.”