Scheana Shay is clearing the air about her respective friendships with Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix and her brother, Jeremy Madix, after the latter said the siblings haven’t spoken in months.

“I’ve always been close with Jeremy. They are both family to me. He is like a little brother and has been for over a decade,” Shay, 38, said during a fan Q&A during the Friday, April 5, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

Noting that Jeremy has spent “many” holidays with her, the “Good as Gold” singer went on to explain that she sees Jeremy more often than fans may think.

“I see him when I go down to San Diego,” she continued. “And he got engaged yesterday and they were in L.A. They live down in Oceanside and got engaged in Malibu and were staying in West Hollywood for the night, so on their way back to WeHo, they stopped by. I popped a nice bottle of champagne I had for them. I absolutely love his fiancée, Rachael, she is an absolute doll and such a sweetheart so that’s why I posted [on Instagram], because it was a very big day in their lives and I was so excited to be able to celebrate with them.”

After a fan asked if she thinks she and Ariana, 38, will be able to “mend their friendship,” Shay replied, “I don’t think there’s anything to mend. Everything is fine.”

“Obviously when we film the reunion we have to rehash some things and talk about some things that can be uncomfortable at times, it’s not my favorite day out of the year but at times it can also be a bit therapeutic and cathartic,” she continued.”I was able to get some things off my chest and at the end of the reunion, Ariana and I hugged, said, ‘I love you.’ [We’ve] texted since then.”

Explaining that she plans on seeing Ariana and her boyfriend Daniel Wai at Coachella later this month, Shay added, “I know Summer will be excited to see her Auntie Unicorn outside of the TV and in person again soon because it’s been a while, but I don’t think there’s anything to mend. I think friendships go through ups and downs and last year was a wild year in all of our lives and we’re all doing the best we can.”

Shay’s clarification on her friendships with Jeremy and Ariana comes days after Jeremy exclusively told Us Weekly why he and his sister haven’t spoken in months.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things. I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée,” he said, alleging, “There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time.”

During season 11 of VPR, which is currently airing on Bravo, fans have watched the cast navigate relationships within the group after Tom Sandoval‘s months-long affair with former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss came to light in March 2023. Sandoval, 41, and Ariana dated for nearly a decade before the affair was unearthed.

Shay has been vocal about missing Sandoval as her friend this season, telling Ariana during the February 20 episode, “I can’t keep hating him for you.”

She added, “This hasn’t been easy, for me especially. He was genuinely one of the best friends I’ve ever had in my life. Is it worth losing Ariana? Ariana made it very clear that anyone who chooses to remain friends with Tom Sandoval is basically dead to her. But at the same time if someone is really struggling at this level, how do I keep coming for him?”