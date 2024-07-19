Scheana Shay is taking a cue from Hollywood’s playbook by incorporating nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) into her daily life.

“I do make people sign them,” Shay, 39, admitted during the Friday, July 19, episode of her “Scheananigans with Scheana” podcast.

“They’re quite popular in Hollywood and even among the Vanderpump Rules group,” she said, revealing that it was her castmate Lala Kent who introduced her to the concept.

“If you’re in my house and you’re working—[whether] a nanny, my band, anyone who does work for me… It is something that a lot of people do,” she explained, even joking about making her family members sign NDAs.

Janet Caperna from Bravo’s The Valley joined the discussion, highlighting that NDAs do not protect illegal activities, to which Shay quipped, “I think we’ve learned that with Randall Emmett’s ex-employees and assistants,” referring to the legal troubles surrounding Kent’s ex-fiancé.

In the realm of legal matters, Shay also recently commented about the latest legal woes between her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Madix, 39, and Sandoval, 40, ended their relationship in March 2023 after she found a video of Leviss, 29, on his phone. Their affair, which aired on VPR season 10 finale and season 11, led to a brief fling between Sandoval and Leviss, ending in May 2023.

In February, Leviss sued Sandoval and Madix for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy. Sandoval sought to dismiss the suit, while Madix countersued. More recently, Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Madix accusing her of making copies of NSFW videos of Leviss and distributing them without his permission.

“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit. I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say,” Shay commented in a video shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17. “Tom Sandoval, s–t thing to do after a s–tty thing you already did. Like, what are you thinking?”

Shay said of Sandoval, “This is not someone I want to be friends with. This is not who I align in my values with.”

“It’s like, y’all were together for almost a decade. You shared a mortgage, you shared bills, you shared passcodes, OK?” she said. “She knew your password. So this invasion of privacy? F–k off.”

Sandoval later claimed he did not mean to file the lawsuit against Madix.

“In no way am I suing Ariana,” he wrote in an Instagram statement on Thursday, July 18. “The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

“Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives,” he concluded.