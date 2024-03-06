Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Scheana Shay Makes Shady Comment About How Ariana Madix Was Her ‘Backup Dancer’ Before ‘DWTS’

By
Scheana Shay Makes Shady Comment About How Ariana Madix Was Her 'Backup Dancer' Before 'DWTS'
Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix. Getty Images (2)

Scheana Shay let the jealousy get the best of her when Dancing With the Stars gave Ariana Madix a shot at the mirrorball before her.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Scheana, 38, and Lisa Vanderpump discussed the “whirlwind of attention” swirling around Ariana, 38, since Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair. Scheana admitted that she felt hurt when ABC approached Ariana to compete in the competition series.

“This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it,” Scheana revealed. “It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure.”

According to Lisa, Scheana has been outspoken about her interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars over the years. (Lisa, 63, was a contestant in 2013 while Ariana reached the season 23 finale last year.)

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay s Friendship Over the Years Drama With Tom Sandoval and More 835

Related: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s Friendship Over the Years

Scheana clarified that she was thrilled to support Ariana, adding, “I am so happy for her. But I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time.”

Scheana Shay Makes Shady Comment About How Ariana Madix Was Her 'Backup Dancer' Before 'DWTS'
Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The confessional took a turn when Scheana made a snide comment about Ariana. “And, like, good for her. She has come such a long way from being my backup dancer,” Scheana said before smiling at the camera.

After news broke in March 2023 about Sandoval’s affair, Ariana received an outpouring of public support as the scandal ended their nine-year relationship. The attention came with opportunities including DWTS, booking the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway’s Chicago and releasing a new cocktail book titled Single AF Cocktails.

Scheana first addressed Ariana’s newfound fame on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Breaking Down the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast's Financial Success Following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Cheating Scandal: From Ariana Madix's Ads to Lala Kent's Merch

Related: Breaking Down How 'VPR' Cast Financially Benefited From Scandoval

“Even her getting Dancing With the Stars, she knew how bad I wanted that. And I told her, ‘I am so genuinely happy for you. I will be there every f—king Monday that you want me there,'” she told Lala Kent. “She does deserve everything she is getting right now and I am so happy for her that she did no go down a dark spiral. I just am hurting still.”

Scheana Shay Makes Shady Comment About How Ariana Madix Was Her 'Backup Dancer' Before 'DWTS'
Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Disney/Eric McCandless

Scheana continued: “Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me? I am hurt. I lost a very, very dear friend. I am struggling with that. But I am not allowed to feel anything because it is only about Ariana. I am tired.”

In the upcoming episode, which will air on Tuesday, March 12, Scheana elaborated on her complicated feelings regarding Ariana. She claimed Ariana didn’t give her the space to rekindle a friendship with Sandoval, 41.

bsubseach-shirt

Deal of the Day

This Semi-Sheer Shirt Will Perfect All of Your Outfits — 28% Off View Deal

Biggest Vanderpump Rules Feuds And Where Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand

“It’s just hard when I try to tell her how I’m feeling when it comes to Sandoval. She literally said, ‘I don’t want to hear about it,'” Scheana added in the clip. “I’ve done everything I can to be a ride or die for Ariana. But is it not enough still?”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Scheana admitted that she doesn’t always feel free to speak out, adding, “I’m afraid to express how I feel because it is not about me. It has never been about me. It’s only about her. So I’m struggling with having any conversation with her lately because I feel like I’m not valid in my feelings.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation It s Called Scandoval 593

Scheana Shay
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!