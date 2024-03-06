Scheana Shay let the jealousy get the best of her when Dancing With the Stars gave Ariana Madix a shot at the mirrorball before her.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Scheana, 38, and Lisa Vanderpump discussed the “whirlwind of attention” swirling around Ariana, 38, since Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair. Scheana admitted that she felt hurt when ABC approached Ariana to compete in the competition series.

“This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it,” Scheana revealed. “It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure.”

According to Lisa, Scheana has been outspoken about her interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars over the years. (Lisa, 63, was a contestant in 2013 while Ariana reached the season 23 finale last year.)

Scheana clarified that she was thrilled to support Ariana, adding, “I am so happy for her. But I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time.”

The confessional took a turn when Scheana made a snide comment about Ariana. “And, like, good for her. She has come such a long way from being my backup dancer,” Scheana said before smiling at the camera.

After news broke in March 2023 about Sandoval’s affair, Ariana received an outpouring of public support as the scandal ended their nine-year relationship. The attention came with opportunities including DWTS, booking the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway’s Chicago and releasing a new cocktail book titled Single AF Cocktails.

Scheana first addressed Ariana’s newfound fame on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“Even her getting Dancing With the Stars, she knew how bad I wanted that. And I told her, ‘I am so genuinely happy for you. I will be there every f—king Monday that you want me there,'” she told Lala Kent. “She does deserve everything she is getting right now and I am so happy for her that she did no go down a dark spiral. I just am hurting still.”

Scheana continued: “Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me? I am hurt. I lost a very, very dear friend. I am struggling with that. But I am not allowed to feel anything because it is only about Ariana. I am tired.”

In the upcoming episode, which will air on Tuesday, March 12, Scheana elaborated on her complicated feelings regarding Ariana. She claimed Ariana didn’t give her the space to rekindle a friendship with Sandoval, 41.

“It’s just hard when I try to tell her how I’m feeling when it comes to Sandoval. She literally said, ‘I don’t want to hear about it,'” Scheana added in the clip. “I’ve done everything I can to be a ride or die for Ariana. But is it not enough still?”

Scheana admitted that she doesn’t always feel free to speak out, adding, “I’m afraid to express how I feel because it is not about me. It has never been about me. It’s only about her. So I’m struggling with having any conversation with her lately because I feel like I’m not valid in my feelings.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.