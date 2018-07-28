He’s on the move! Scott Disick is getting his own reality show, but what should viewers expect?

The E! series will show the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “traveling sometimes,” Disick told Us Weekly exclusively at the Apex Social Club in Las Vegas on Friday, July 27.

Mostly it will focus on “my reality of working and buying and selling houses and my real estate and properties,” he explained. The show is set to debut in 2019.

Some fans might wonder if any familiar faces, including Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — and other members of her famous family, will appear on the new series. Disick remained tight-lipped on that topic, only teasing: “It’s a reality show.” (The New York Post‘s Page Six reported last year that Kris Jenner is working with the self-proclaimed lord on the series.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has launched a number of spinoffs, with varying levels of success. Some of the most notable ones include Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait and Life of Kylie. The original series, which premiered in 2007, returns for its 15th season on Monday, August 6.

Disick may be committed to showing off a different side of himself on TV, but he has other things on his mind besides work. Us reported exclusively earlier this month that the reality star and girlfriend Sofia Richie were taking the next step in their relationship. “Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” a source said at the time. “She’ll move into his house.”

The couple, who have been dating since September 2017, appear to be going strong after a brief split in June. The 19-year-old model called it quits with Disick after discovering he cheated on her. However, the duo reconciled days later.

