Scottie Scheffler lost his composure on Friday, August 23, during the PGA Tour’s 2024 BMW Championship, when a less-than-perfect shot resulted in him dropping an F-bomb on live TV.

The golf pro, 28, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, ran into a snag at the 10th hole of Denver’s Castle Pines Golf Club, where he hit his second shot into the water.

Broadcast footage caught a visibly baffled and frustrated Scheffler asking his caddy how the shot could not have made it onto the green. “How? How is that possible?” he was heard saying.

He then audibly added: “What the f–k?”

Scheffler’s ire comes as he is riding fresh off a victorious high, having scored an Olympic gold medal win for Team USA in individual golf on August 4 in Paris. The golfer charged from four shots behind with an incredible bogey-free final round at Paris’ Le Golf National.

His nine-under-par tally of 62 at the Games was enough to pass his two closest competitors and take the win. The event was Scheffler’s first time representing Team USA and marks his seventh tournament win of the year.

Overall Scheffler has won six 2024 PGA tournaments, including the Masters and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament. His wins over the season have earned him more than $28 million in winnings, a new PGA record that bests a mark also set by Scheffler last season.

He started competing in the PGA Championship in May, and on May 17 was arrested while trying to travel to the championship following a miscommunication with officers directing traffic around a fatal crash.

Scheffler at the time was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. Those charges were later dismissed when video of the incident between Scheffler and officers was released.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell shared in court on May 29. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was, quote, a ‘big misunderstanding,’ close quote, is corroborated by the evidence.”

Scheffler’s outburst in Denver Friday was not the only one of the day. Irish rival Rory McIlroy also got heated at the 17th hole in the second round, when, upset with his shot, the ordinarily composed pro threw his driver into the water in exasperation.